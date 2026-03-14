Candice Michelle Signs With TNA Wrestling

Former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle is officially back in the wrestling world, signing a new deal with TNA Wrestling in a backstage capacity.

The announcement came via a video released by TNA showing Michelle putting pen to paper alongside TNA executive Carlos Silva and wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer.

Silva confirmed Michelle will be working behind the scenes with the promotion’s women’s division, bringing her experience as a former champion to help guide the roster.

“Candice, it’s so great that you’re going to be part of the TNA team, be behind the scenes with us as a former champion, bringing all of that experience to all the women here at TNA,” Silva said. “It’s going to be great. We’re just so happy and I’ve got your contract here. I think it’s got everything that we talked about and we just look forward to building this together.”

Michelle revealed the opportunity came after a call from Dreamer shortly after Christmas.

“I was actually praying, you know, with what I do back home and I help build people’s dreams. I said, ‘How can I do this on a bigger level?’ And it was on December 26th and my phone rang and it was Tommy Dreamer. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, you work through Tommy Dreamer?’”

She admitted the idea of working backstage initially caught her off guard.

“It kind of scared the crap out of me, because I thought, ‘Can I do that?’ And when he asked me to come back and help behind the scenes, I didn’t know if I had that in me,” Michelle said. “But stepping foot in here, the company you guys have built… from everybody, from talent to crew to makeup, I felt right at home.”

Michelle also credited her long relationship with Dreamer as part of what drew her back.

“Thank you so much. It feels good to be home with wrestling,” Michelle said. “I’ve been loyal with Tommy for 20 years, loyal to the business, and I didn’t know that this could come back. And so to give me a platform so that I can help build this with you guys and be a small little piece of that and see where I can fit in there on any angle, it’s just really a dream come true.”

Her involvement with TNA stretches back to January 15 when she appeared in the front row during the premiere of TNA iMPACT on AMC and was introduced on air by Gia Miller. Michelle was later seen backstage at a taping in Albuquerque, New Mexico and attended the No Surrender event and TV tapings on February 13 and 14 in Nashville.

During a previous virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, Michelle said simply being near the ring again reignited her connection with wrestling.

“When I came to TNA, I didn’t know really how I would feel, and that first moment standing by the ring – it wasn’t even a second where I thought, ‘Wow, I just really miss it,’” she said.

Michelle originally joined WWE in 2004 as part of the WWE Diva Search. She later made history by becoming the first Diva Search contestant to capture a WWE championship when she defeated Melina to win the Women’s Championship at Vengeance in 2007. Her in-ring career was ultimately shortened by injuries, including a shattered clavicle in 2008, before she was released in June 2009.

Her last match took place in December 2017 at Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore 36, where she defeated Lisa Marie Varon in what was promoted as her retirement match.

Terms of Michelle’s new agreement with TNA were not disclosed.