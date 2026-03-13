WWE Smackdown Results - March 13th, 2026

In store for us tonight on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga from MFTs go up against Uncle Howdy & Erick Rowan of The Wyatt Sicks, Michin takes on Jade Cargill, The Irresistible Forces (Lash Legend & Nia Jax) put their Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against the team of Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, The Miz hosts MizTV with special guest Jelly Roll, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes sign their WrestleMania 42 Undisputed WWE Championship Match contract and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs at 8/7 C.

The show kicks off with clips from last week's show highlighting Cody Rhodes beating Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

We then cut to scenes of Cody Rhodes & Jelly Roll, Randy Orton, and Nick Aldis backstage. As Aldis is looking over the contract Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes will be signing we hear Drew McIntyre calling out Aldis from ringside. McIntyre is pissed that Aldis somehow got Rhodes as the champ again. Aldis comes out and tells McIntyre that McIntyre lost his title in a fair match - a match where McIntyre attacked the ref. Aldis tells McIntyre these are consequences of his own actions. McIntyre says Rhodes lost at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber but somehow the corporate champion is now the champion and calls Aldis a corporate stooge. Aldis tells McIntyre that Rhodes is the better champion and McIntyre tells Aldis this is bullshit and gets in the ring with Aldis. McIntyre says Aldis has to make this right and Jacob Fatu comes out. Fatu stares down Aldis and McIntyre and asks McIntyre what's to fix and reminds McIntyre that McIntyre would have never been champion if it wasn't for him and he fixed that mistake and now McIntyre is no longer champion. Fatu says he's the one who screwed McIntyre and asks McIntyre what he'll do about it. McIntyre says he's done with this all and walks to Aldis in the ring and tells Aldis he quits. McIntyre slams down his mic and leaves the arena through the crowd.

We cut to Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair & R-Truth hanging out backstage. We also see shots of Lash Legend & Nia Jax and The Miz backstage.

We cut to a MFT promo. Solo Sikoa tells Tama Tonga to watch the lantern as he and Talla Tonga are going to fight The Wyatt Sicks. The MFTs leave and Tonga stays back with the lantern. Shinsuke Nakamura comes by and asks Tonga when he'll do things for himself. Sikoa comes back onto the screen and tells Nakamura to stay away from his family before he gets hurt.

Nick Aldis talks to Jacob Fatu backstage. Trick Williams comes by and tells Aldis to do his job. Fatu says the only job here is him kicking Williams' ass. Fatu says he won't be disrespected anymore and leaves. Williams asks Aldis if he's going to let Fatu disrespect him like this. Aldis says Williams can battle Fatu tonight. Williams is pissed.

Match 1: The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy & Erick Rowan) w/Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy & Nikki Cross -vs- MFTs (Solo Sikoa & Talla Tonga) w/Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & JC Mateo

Tonga and Rowan start out and they charge at each other and collide. Rowan tries to take down Tonga with some shoulder tackles and Tonga strikes Rowan and takes him down. Rowan is kicked down and punched in the corner. Sikoa is tagged in and he hammers down on Rowan. Rowan takes down Sikoa with a shoulder tackle and tags in Howdy. Howdy smacks Sikoa and kicks him in the corner. Sikoa hits Howdy with a spike and then tags in Tonga. Howdy punches Sikoa and punches Tonga off the apron. Tonga pulls Howdy out of the ring and slams him into the barricades and we cut to our first commercial.

Back to the action, Sikoa bangs on Howdy's pressure points on his neck. Howdy tries to tag and Sikoa hits Spinning Solo and covers Howdy for a near fall. Tonga is tagged in and Howdy strikes Tonga but Tonga chops Howdy to the mat. Tonga clotheslines Howdy in the corner and hits a jumping Samoan Drop and covers Howdy and Howdy kicks out at two. Sikoa is tagged in and Sikoa goes to give Howdy a Sister Abigail but Howdy counters and slams down Sikoa with a back suplex. Tonga and Rowan are tagged in. Rowan punches out Tonga and hits Tonga with a DDT and dropkick. Tonga kicks Rowan and Rowan takes down Tonga with a running elbow. Rowan connects with a forearm from the middle rope and covers Tonga for a near fall. Rowan gets Tonga on his shoulders and Sikoa blind tags and drops Rowan. Sikoa comes off the top rope and Rowan gets his knees up. Howdy is tagged in and he goes for Sister Abigail and Sikoa counters and spikes Howdy and covers him for a near fall. Rowan and Tonga fight outside the ring. Lumis & Gacy and Loa & Mateo get in each other's faces. Mateo is taken out and Tama Tonga joins the battle. Sikoa comes out and Samoan Spikes Gacy and Lumis and gets back in the ring and goes to Howdy. Nikki Cross grabs the lantern and distracts Sikoa. Howdy hits Sister Abigail on Sikoa and gets the win.

Winners: The Wyatt Sicks

After the match, Cross gives Howdy the lantern and Howdy celebrates in the ring with the lantern. Tama Tonga runs in and hits Howdy with The Cutthroat and takes the lantern.

R-Truth and Damian Priest talk backstage. Truth confuses MFT with The Judgement Day. Los Garza come in and tells Priest and Truth they did all the hard work in the gauntlet match. Priest suggests they have a tag match tonight.

Kiana James & Giulia are backstage and they talk smack about Tiffany Stratton and James says she'll beat Stratton later tonight.

Match 2: Jade Cargill -vs- Michin

Michin attacks Cargill before the bell rings. We get the bell, Michin dropkicks Cargill and then punches and kicks her from the corner. Michin hits a leaping headscissors from the top rope and sends Cargill out of the ring. Michin goes out to jump on Cargill but she moves so Michin jumps onto Cargill from the other side of the ring. Back in the ring, Cargill hits Michin with a pumpkick. Michin is slammed to the mat and Cargill stomps on Michin. Cargill slams Michin's head into the turnbuckle and kicks and chokes Michin in the corner. Cargill kicks Michin around the ring. Michin and Cargill trade punches and Michin sends Cargill out of the ring. Michin kicks Cargill from the apron and then tries for a cross body off the steel steps but Cargill catches her and throws Michin outside the ring with a fallaway slam and we cut to a break.

Back to SmackDown, Cargill kicks Michin around some more and taunts Michin by doing pushups. Michin rolls up Cargill and Cargill kicks out and clotheslines Michin and Cargill now covers Michin for a near fall. Cargill slaps Michin in a chinlock. Michin punches out of the hold and runs into a spinebuster by Cargill. Cargill covers and Michin gets her shoulders up. Cargill goes for Jaded and Michin counters and stuns Cargill. Cargill hits a tornado DDT and covers Cargill for a two count. Michin goes for eat defeat and Cargill counters. Michin hits Sliced Bread followed by Eat Defeat and Cargill rolls out of the ring. Michin goes for a rolling senton off the apron and Cargill moves and Michin crashes to the outside. Cargill powerbombs Michin on the barricades and sends Michin back in the ring. Cargill licks Michin's face and chokeslams her and then follows up with Jaded and gets the win.

Winner: Jade Cargill

After the match, Cathy Kelley tries to get a word from Cargill. Cargill snatches the mic from Kelley and puts the women's roster on notice. Cargill says when she walks by the roster goes quiet but the world wants her to be scared of Rhea Ripley. Cargill says Ripley isn't a threat and she isn't afraid of Ripley. Ripley's music hits and she marches out to the ring. Ripley gets in the ring and Cargill quickly exits the ring. Ripley tells Cargill that she runs her mouth but runs when Ripley comes out to talk to her face to face. Ripley tells Cargill that Cargill says she's that bitch, but after WrestleMania, Cargill will be her bitch and drops the mic.

Nick Aldis is on the phone backstage. Cody Rhodes comes by and asks about Drew McIntyre. Aldis tells Rhodes to worry about his contract signing and leaves. Sami Zayn comes by and congratulates Rhodes and says he's rooting for Rhodes. Rhodes says Zayn said the exact same thing to Randy Orton. Rhodes asks Zayn if he wants a title shot and if that's why he's doing this. Zayn says he said that to Orton because he looks up to Orton and says he doesn't look up to Rhodes because he and Rhodes are friends and friends should be equal. Zayn says Rhodes doesn't get to talk down to him and Rhodes says he's Zayn's cheerleader so he doesn't know what he's talking about. Rhodes tells Zayn to not look up to him but just look at his belt. Rhodes leaves and Zayn crashes out. Zelina and Aleister Black approach Zayn after Rhodes leaves and Black asks Zayn if he's meant for this. Zayn tells Black and Zelina to stay away from him.

Michin and B-Fab talk backstage. Rhea Ripley comes by and tells Michin she's proud of her. Michin tells Ripley she should be up for the title. B-Fab tells Ripley that Michin needs a second and they leave. Ripley is confused why Michin was so abrasive.

Michin and B-Fab talk backstage. Rhea Ripley comes by and tells Michin she's proud of her. Michin tells Ripley she should be up for the title. B-Fab tells Ripley that Michin needs a second and they leave. Ripley is confused why Michin was so abrasive.

The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) come out to the ring after Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss come out to their match. Brie says it's good to be back on SmackDown in their hometown. Nikki says they're here not to wish Bliss & Flair goodluck and Brie says they're here to say they're next in line for the Tag Titles. The Bellas will be sitting at ringside to eye up their competition.

Match 3 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Irresistible Forces(c) (Lash Legend & Nia Jax) -vs- Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

Jax and Legend attack Bliss and Flair off the bell. Legend beats up Flair and Jax beats up Bliss. Bliss and Flair fight back and Jax is sent out of the ring. Legend is then kicked out of the ring as well. Bliss catches Bliss who jumps out onto her and Bliss is slammed onto the apron. Flair takes out Jax jumping over the ropes and Legend kicks Flair with a pumpkick outside the ring. Jax and Legend approach the Bellas and talk smack to them and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to Smacky Smacks, Bliss tries to tag out and Legend stops her. Bliss elbows Jax and kicks Legend. Bliss goes for a cross body and Legend catches her. Bliss gets away and tags Flair. Flair comes off the top rope and takes down Legend. Flair takes out Jax on the apron and chops Legend. Flair connects with her handspring clothesline and flips onto the apron. Jax is tagged in and she hits a Samoan Drop on Flair. Jax goes for Annihilator and Flair moves out of the way. Flair hits a moonsault and Legend saves Jax from the pin. Bliss hits a tornado DDT on Legend. Flair and Jax fight outside the ring and Jax uses Nikki Bella as a shield and Nikki gets superkicked by Flair. Jax knocks down Brie and back in the ring, Flair hits Natural Selection and Bliss is about to hit Twisted Bliss and Brie runs in and beats on Jax.

Winners by Disqualification: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

After the match Legend attacks Bliss and Brie. Jax comes in and The Irresistible Forces take out Brie, Nikki, Flair and Bliss.

R-Truth and Jelly Roll talk backstage. Damian Priest comes by and tells Truth they have to go and leave. Randy Orton comes by and he and Jelly Roll congratulate each other on their successes. Orton tells Jelly Roll to whip The Miz's ass if he talks too much and leaves Jelly Roll.

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair and The Bella Twins argue backstage. The Bellas says they have a title shot next.

Match 4: R-Truth & Damian Priest -vs- Los Garza (Angel & Berto)

Los Garza run at Priest and Truth at the bell. Truth is knocked out of the ring and Priest gets back on his feet and hits a double clothesline on Berto and Angel. Priest beats up both Berto and Angel and tags in Truth. Angel is double teamed and Angel jumps on Truth's toe and clotheslines Truth to the mat. Berto is tagged in and Truth is double teamed and Truth is covered and he kicks out at two. Truth takes down Berto with a headscissors and then slams into Berto in the corner. Angel and Berto send Priest and Truth out of the ring and Berto and Angel hit moonsaults at the same time on Priest and Truth and we cut to a break.

Back to the match, Berto has Truth in the corner and Angel tags in. Berto takes out Priest on the apron and then Truth is double teamed. Angel covers Truth for a near fall. Truth is suplexed and covered again and he kicks out at two. Angel punches Truth and taunts Truth with John Cena's taunts. Truth counters and stuns Angel. Berto is tagged in and Truth knocks both Angel and Berto out of the ring and tags in Priest. Back in the ring, Priest beats on both Berto and Angel. Angel rolls out of the ring, and Priest walks the ropes and jumps onto Berto. Priest clotheslines Berto and Angel saves Berto by breaking the pin. Angel is tagged in and Priest is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Berto is tagged in and he comes off the top rope and Priest gets his feet up winding Berto. Priest hits a Razor's Edge on Angel off the ropes and Truth is tagged in. Truth and Priest hit Attitude Adjustment and South of Heaven on Berto and Angel and get the win.

Winners: Damian Priest & R-Truth

Johnny Gargano is laying on a crate. Candice LeRae tells Alex Shelley she doesn't know what to do anymore. Shelley says they need to get back to basics and LeRae wheels Gargano out. Chris Sabin comes by and asks Shelley why he's wasting his time with Gargano. Sabin says he got them a match next week against Fraxiom and he's unsure Shelley is committed to the team and tells Shelley to prove it.

The Miz is walking backstage. Danhausen comes by and says since The Miz is his mentor, he has a Danhausen shirt for him. The Miz doesn't like that Danhausen already has merch. Danhausen gives The Miz pointers on The MizTV show and The Miz doesn't like it so Danhausen curses him.

We come back from a commercial break and The Miz is in the ring for MizTV. As The Miz does his intro his mic cuts out and he has to get another one. The Miz introduces his guest, Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll comes out to the ring and The Miz dances while he makes his way to the ring. Jelly Roll and The Miz dance a bit and Jelly Roll compliments The Miz's two step. The Miz asks Jelly Roll why he's here. Jelly Roll says he couldn't miss the contract signing between two of his friends, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. The Miz talks about Jelly Roll in the WWE and says all Jelly Roll needs to be at the top is a mentor and The Miz wants to mentor Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll says no. He says he loves The Miz but The Miz always stabs his partners in the back. The Miz says Jelly Roll is a redemption story but no one talks about The Miz being behind his redemption story. The Miz talks about how he helped Jelly Roll in the ring when he couldn't get up and The Miz is the reason Jelly Roll has lost weight. Jelly Roll gets upset that The Miz is taking credit for his hard work. The Miz says he liked Jelly Roll better when he was fat and Jelly Roll says he'll whip The Miz's ass. The Miz says to respect him because he's a locker room leader and Jelly Roll says he's a locker room loser. Kit Wilson's music hits and he comes out and tells The Miz to stop wasting his time because the problem isn't The Miz but it's Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll says he likes Kit Wilson and does Wilson's dance. Wilson says Jelly Roll has built a brand on bad behaviour and now Jelly Roll is mocking Wilson when he's trying to have a serious conversation. Wilson says Jelly Roll isn't a hero and he's a man running from who he really is and calls Jelly Roll fatphobic. He tells Jelly Roll that he's toxic and pushes Jelly Roll. The Miz holds Wilson back and Jelly Roll goes to punch Wilson but punches The Miz out. Wilson runs out of the ring and Jelly Roll taunts Wilson as Wilson drags The Miz out of the ring.

Apollo Crews and Ilja Dragunov make fun of The Miz being punched out. Carmelo Hayes comes by and asks if he can speak to Dragunov. Dragunov says Hayes doesn't understand him and that he doesn't know peace. Hayes tells Dragunov to lock in and doesn't know why Dragunov won't fight him. Dragunov says he can't fight Hayes while he's fighting himself.

Tiffany Stratton is backstage and she calls out Giulia. Chelsea Green wheels by in her wheelchair and Stratton pushes her away and continues to tell Giulia that she'll show her what time it is.

The Miz and Kit Wilson talk backstage. Wilson tells The Miz he'll talk to Nick Aldis and teach Jelly Roll a lesson. Danhausen comes by and says if he was out there he could have helped. The Miz tells Danhausen to get lost after Danhausen suggests The Miz become his mentor to remove the curse put on The Miz.

Match 5: Tiffany Stratton -vs- Kiana James w/Giulia

Stratton and James lock up at the bell. Stratton gets James in a headlock and James is rolled up for a one count. James strikes Stratton and sends her into the corner. Stratton counters and slams James' head into the turnbuckle. Stratton flips around the ring and trips James into the rope. Giulia distracts Stratton and James hits The Dealbreaker sending Stratton outside the ring. James beats on Stratton and slams her into the barricades and we cut to a commercial.

We return from a commercial break and James and Stratton punch each other in the ring. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre come down to ringside. Stratton clotheslines James and hits her backhandspring elbow and then hits a cutter on James and covers James for a near fall. Stratton kicks James and goes for an Alabama Slam and James counters and hits a Falcon Arrow and covers Stratton who kicks out at two. Stratton hits a rolling senton and Giulia pulls James out of the ring. Stratton flies through the ropes and takes out James. Green gets out of her wheelchair and goes to strike Stratton with a pink wrench. Giulia tries to tie up Stratton on the ropes and James goes to kick Stratton who moves and sends Giulia flying into Green and Fyre. Back in the ring, Stratton hits her Prettiest Moonsault Ever and gets the win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

Cathy Kelley catches up with Trick Williams backstage. Williams says Nick Aldis had no business making this match and vows to beat Jacob Fatu. Sami Zayn comes by and tells Williams he hasn't done anything he promised because Williams runs his mouth and can't back it up. He says Williams is embarrassed and he should be. Williams says Zayn is lucky he has a match tonight or he'd drop Zayn right now. Zayn says he's easy to find and is here every week so he'll see Williams around.

Match 6: Jacob Fatu -vs- Trick Williams

Williams dances around at the bell and they lock up. Williams pushes Fatu into the corner and punches him. Fatu strikes Williams back and punches Williams into the corner. Williams battles back and chops and punches Fatu in the corner. Williams jumps over Fatu and slams Fatu's head into the turnbuckles and Fatu doesn't feel it. Fatu takes down Williams with a forearm and then headbutts Williams in the corner ten times and Williams tries to take down Fatu and Fatu gets right back up and clotheslines Williams after Williams finishes showboating. Fatu moonsaults onto Williams and clotheslines Williams over the ropes to the outside and we get a break.

Williams punches out Fatu on the mat when we return from a commercial break. Fatu is locked in a headlock and Fatu fights out of the hold. Williams is whipped across the ring and Fatu runs into a forearm. Fatu jumps off the top rope and hits a corkscrew splash and covers Williams for a near fall. Fatu punches Williams in the corner and Williams kicks down Fatu as he goes for his running hip attack. Williams connects with a jumping neckbreaker and covers Fatu for a near fall. Williams misses The Trick Kick but gets Fatu down with a FlapJack. Williams hits an Urinagi and covers Fatu who kicks out at two. Williams takes his knee pad down and runs at Fatu who kicks Williams and then hits a pop up Samoan Drop. Fatu hits a running hip attack and climbs the ropes and hits a Swanton Bomb and covers Williams and Williams kicks out. Williams rolls out of the way before Fatu can moonsault on him. Fatu beats on Williams and sends him back in the ring. Drew McIntyre comes by and beats up Fatu as the ref is distracted. Back in the ring, Williams hits Trick Shot and gets the win.

Winner: Trick Williams

After the match, McIntyre Claymores Fatu leaving him laid out in the ring.

We return from a commercial break, Nick Aldis in the ring and says before he can do the contract signing he talks about Drew McIntyre not quitting and says McIntyre has a match against Jacob Fatu next week. Aldis invites both Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes to come out for their contract signing. Rhodes and Orton hug in the ring and then they both hug Aldis. Rhodes gets on the mic and says his very first match in 2007 in the WWE was against Orton. Rhodes says he saw Orton's rise to the top and always wanted to be like Orton. Rhodes talks about leaving WWE and when he came back the only person he had was Orton. Rhodes says he's always been proud to be Orton's boy and signs the contract. Orton sits in silence and ponders. He goes to sign the contract and stops. Orton gets up and grabs a mic and walks to the corner of the ring. He turns around and tells Rhodes that Rhodes doesn't understand - Orton needs WrestleMania and the title but he doesn't know how he's going to fight his friend. Rhodes says he'll make this easy on Orton and that he wants the best Orton at WrestleMania. Rhodes tells Orton that they should put on a show and when the bell rings. He tells Orton after the match is over he will always love Orton. Orton signs the contract and the two shake hands and hug. Orton smacks Rhodes' head into the table and low blows him. Orton rips Rhodes' clothes and throws Rhodes outside the ring. Orton sends Rhodes over the announce desk and smokes him on the head with the steel steps. Aldis tries to step in and Orton pushes Aldis down. Rhode is busted open and Orton slams Rhodes into the steel steps again. Orton puts Rhodes on the announce desk and punches him several times. Rhodes is bleeding bad. Orton grabs the bottom steel step and places Rhodes' head into the steel steps as he's laid on the announce desk. Jelly Roll tries to help out and Orton pushes Jelly Roll down. Orton then looks around all confused and then retreats looking worried. Officials and Jelly Roll tend to Rhodes and Orton comes back with a chair and clobbers Rhodes as his head is placed in the steel steps. Orton stands on the announce desk looking down at an unconscious and bloody Rhodes. Orton gets back in the ring and sets a chair in the center of the ring. Orton gets Rhodes' championship belt and sits in the middle of the ring on the chair with the belt across his lap and the end credits begin to roll.