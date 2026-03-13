Update On Hell In A Cell Match Discussions For WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE’s plans for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42 appear to have settled after weeks of speculation.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current direction is for Cody Rhodes to defend the championship against Randy Orton at the event. Despite recent rumors suggesting the bout could evolve into a multi-person match involving others connected to Rhodes’ ongoing storylines, the expectation right now is that the match will remain a singles contest.

“Barring a late decision change, Rhodes will defend the title against Randy Orton, and it’s pretty much a lock that it will be a singles match rather than a three-way or four-way match,” Meltzer wrote.

The report also sheds light on several alternative ideas WWE considered during the creative process. Earlier in the week, PWInsider noted that Rhodes facing Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania had been discussed internally at one point.

Meltzer added that another concept floated previously was Rhodes taking on Roman Reigns in a Hell in a Cell match. That version of the WrestleMania plan was reportedly in place before WWE shifted directions following Seth Rollins suffering an injury and the subsequent decision to place the championship on McIntyre.

Meltzer explained that the current direction brings clarity after a number of creative discussions surrounding the title picture.

“This ends weeks of speculation and changes when it came to that title, which originally was scheduled for Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, possibly in a Hell in a Cell match.”

“Those in WWE that we asked said that there was never a serious thought or plan, but Hell in a Cell was heavily discussed for Rhodes vs. Reigns before the decision to change everything after the injury to Seth Rollins and the decision to put the title on McIntyre.”

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