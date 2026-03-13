WWE Star Gets A Surprising New Product Ahead Of WrestleMania

WWE has unveiled another promotional partnership with the ice cream brand Drumstick, this time centered around Cody Rhodes.

With WrestleMania 42 drawing closer, the company has introduced a new limited edition ice cream cone inspired by the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

Drumstick previously teamed with WWE in 2025 for special releases tied to WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Those promotions included collaborations with John Cena as part of the brand’s “Snackdown” marketing campaign.

This year’s collaboration highlights Rhodes with a new Drumstick Red, White and Blueberry cone. The flavor was described in promotional material shared with Parade as being “as bold as the 2 time Undisputed WWE Champion.”

The new cone features a mix of patriotic themed flavors and textures designed to match the product’s red, white and blue theme.

The ice cream includes:

• Blueberry sauce

• Strawberry dairy dessert

• White chocolate style coating

• Rice crisps for added crunch

The Drumstick Red, White and Blueberry cones will begin arriving in stores on March 16, 2026. The product will be sold exclusively through Walmart locations across the United States.

Each box is expected to retail for approximately $4.97 and will include four cones.

The launch comes just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 42, continuing WWE’s recent trend of partnering with major consumer brands for themed merchandise tied to its biggest events of the year.