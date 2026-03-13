TNA Apologizes After Lei Ying Lee Pulled From Major Japan Event

TNA Wrestling has issued a public apology after one of its top stars was forced to withdraw from a major international appearance in Japan later this month.

Back in December 2025, it was revealed that Lei Ying Lee would travel to Japan in March to compete at Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Grand Princess 2026 event. Last week, the promotion confirmed Lee would team with Sareee to face the duo of Miyu Yamashita and Arisu Endo during the March 29 event at Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

Those plans have now changed, as Lee has officially been pulled from the show.

TJPW described the change as a sudden development and confirmed that discussions had taken place with TNA regarding the situation. Despite those talks, the decision to remove Lee from the card ultimately remained in place.

The promotion also shared a statement from TNA Wrestling, which made it clear that neither Lee nor Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling were responsible for the cancellation.

“TNA sincerely apologizes for Lei Ying Lee’s inability to participate in TJPW’s Ryogoku Sumo Hall show on March 29,” the company stated.

“Neither Lee nor TJPW are at fault for this situation, and we thank TJPW for accommodating this change. Once again, we apologize to TJPW, TJPW fans, as well as Miyu Yamashita, Arisu Endo, and Sareee who were announced in this match with Lee, for the absence of Lei Ying Lee at the last minute for the Ryogoku Sumo Hall show which we know is very important for TJPW. We wish TJPW continued success and appreciate their partnership.”

While no official reason was provided for the withdrawal, the timing suggests it could be connected to TNA’s busy schedule that same week. The promotion is set to present Sacrifice 2026 on March 27, followed by television tapings on March 28 at the Alario Center in Louisiana.

Lee, who previously competed in WWE under the name Xia Li, joined TNA after her WWE departure and went on to capture the Knockouts Championship during her time with the company.