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Hirooki Goto vs Callum Newman Set For New Japan Cup 2026 Quarterfinals

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 13, 2026
Hirooki Goto vs Callum Newman Set For New Japan Cup 2026 Quarterfinals

Hirooki Goto and Callum Newman have officially advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 New Japan Cup following victories in their second round matches on Friday.

Goto secured his place in the next stage by defeating Jake Lee, while Newman moved forward after overcoming Hartley Jackson. The two will now collide in the quarterfinals, with their match scheduled to take place on March 17.

A longtime staple of the NJPW roster, Goto is chasing his fourth New Japan Cup victory. He previously captured the prestigious tournament in 2009, 2010, and 2012 and now looks to add another chapter to his legacy.

For Newman, the tournament presents an opportunity to claim his first New Japan Cup triumph. The rising star has steadily built momentum in NJPW and currently stands as the leader of the United Empire faction, positioning himself as one of the promotion’s most prominent young international talents.

The quarterfinal lineup is nearly complete. Confirmed matches include Yuya Uemura facing Shingo Takagi, Oleg Boltin taking on Ren Narita, and the upcoming showdown between Goto and Newman.

The final quarterfinal spot will be determined this Saturday when Yujiro Takahashi battles Shota Umino and Zack Sabre Jr. goes head to head with Ryohei Oiwa in second round action.

The 2026 New Japan Cup tournament runs through March 21. The winner will earn an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Yota Tsuji at Sakura Genesis on April 4.

Updated New Japan Cup 2026 schedule:

Second Round

Saturday, March 14

• Yujiro Takahashi vs Shota Umino

• Zack Sabre Jr vs Ryohei Oiwa

Quarterfinals

Sunday, March 15

• Yuya Uemura vs Shingo Takagi

• Oleg Boltin vs Ren Narita

Tuesday, March 17

• Hirooki Goto vs Callum Newman

• TBD

Semifinals

Friday, March 20

• TBD

• TBD

Final

Saturday, March 21

• TBD

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