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Jim Ross Shares Thoughts On Potential Steve Austin WrestleMania 42 Appearance And In-Ring Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 13, 2026
Jim Ross Shares Thoughts On Potential Steve Austin WrestleMania 42 Appearance And In-Ring Return

Jim Ross does not expect “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to step back into the ring at WWE WrestleMania 42.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the AEW commentator was asked about the possibility of Austin appearing during the biggest show of the year. While Ross believes Austin could still show up in some form, he doubts that the Texas Rattlesnake would wrestle another match.

“To wrestle? No. To make an appearance or to shoot an angle or something along those lines, I could see that potentially happening,” Ross said. “But as far as Steve having another match, I don’t see it. I’m not being pessimistic or a negative Nelly or a negative Nelson, whatever.”

Ross pointed to the physical toll Austin’s career has taken, noting that the WWE Hall of Famer has been focused on protecting his health in recent years.

“That’s not where his head is and he’s trying to take care of himself health-wise. You know, we just forget these guys are not Iron Man. When they’re hurt, they’re hurt. And Austin’s got that bad neck. He’s having bad knees. I don’t think it’s worth the risk, quite frankly,” Ross said. “I think that’s how Steve would look at it and I know him pretty well, but I don’t think there’s any chance. There’s a chance obviously that he could do something, but do I think he’ll wrestle? No way in hell.”

Austin is still scheduled to be part of WrestleMania week festivities, as he is advertised for the WWE World convention taking place around WrestleMania 42. Although he has not completely ruled out wrestling again in the past, Austin has also admitted that another match is unlikely.

The WWE legend last competed when he came out of retirement to face Kevin Owens in a main event segment at WrestleMania 38. He later made a short appearance at WrestleMania 41, where he announced the night two attendance.

Speculation has also surfaced about Austin appearing on Raw next Monday since the show falls on March 16, aligning with his iconic 3:16 persona. At this time, WWE has not officially confirmed his involvement.

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