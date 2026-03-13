Backstage Reaction Revealed On How WWE Talent Viewed Road Dogg

Brian “Road Dogg” James’ sudden departure from WWE has left plenty of questions behind. The WWE Hall of Famer had been serving as the co lead writer for Friday Night SmackDown before reportedly stepping away from the role last week.

The situation was discussed during a recent Fightful Select Answers Q and A, where Sean Ross Sapp responded to a fan question about whether Road Dogg’s exit was connected to Chelsea Green.

The question stems from a moment that circulated widely from Season 2 of WWE: Unreal on Netflix. In the docuseries, a creative meeting shows Road Dogg pitching the idea of Chelsea Green regaining the WWE Women’s United States Championship. During the discussion, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque asked a follow up question about who Green would face if she captured the title again.

Road Dogg appeared caught off guard by the pushback and did not immediately present additional creative directions for the storyline. The exchange quickly became one of the more talked about moments from the series, with some viewers feeling the segment did not portray Road Dogg in the strongest light.

Despite the viral nature of the clip, Sapp indicated that he does not believe the situation played a role in Road Dogg’s decision to leave WWE. However, he did note that many people within the company were still surprised by the Hall of Famer’s departure. According to Sapp, Road Dogg remained very popular with the WWE roster during his time in the creative department.

Chelsea Green also became the focus of controversy during the same series due to comments made by fellow WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Producer Michael Hayes. Hayes later addressed the situation and defended his remarks during an appearance on The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under Podcast.

As for Road Dogg’s exit itself, reports suggest the decision was tied to dissatisfaction behind the scenes. It has been rumored that he chose to step away after feeling unhappy with the outcome of his most recent annual performance review.