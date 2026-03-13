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Ricky Sosa Scores Victory In TNA Debut On Impact

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 13, 2026
Ricky Sosa Scores Victory In TNA Debut On Impact

Ricky Sosa picked up a successful start to his run in TNA, scoring a victory in his first match for the promotion during Thursday night’s episode of TNA Impact.

Sosa stepped into the ring against Brad Attitude in what also marked his debut appearance not only for TNA, but in North America as well. The four year veteran showcased his experience early, controlling key moments of the bout before sealing the win with his Blue Thunder Bang finisher.

The victory moves Sosa to 1 to 0 in TNA competition and gives the international standout immediate momentum as he begins competing on the promotion’s roster.

Prior to arriving in TNA, Sosa had already built a reputation across the European wrestling scene. He has competed regularly for several promotions including wXw in Germany, Catch As Catch Can in France, Pro Wrestling Holland, and APC.

Sosa currently holds championship gold in Europe as the reigning wXw European Champion and Legion Industrial Champion, further highlighting the credentials he brings to TNA as he begins his run on Impact.

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