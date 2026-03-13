TNA Impact Announces Moose Vs Brian Myers And More Matches For Next Week

TNA has confirmed several matches for next week’s episode of TNA Impact, with the lineup revealed during Thursday night’s broadcast on AMC.

One of the featured bouts will see Moose continue his quest for payback against members of The System when he faces Brian Myers. The storyline follows Moose’s victory over Cedric Alexander in a brutal Street Fight during this week’s episode, and he now turns his focus toward another key member of the faction.

Tag team action is also scheduled, as The Righteous will square off against The Nemeths in what is expected to be a competitive showdown between two teams looking to build momentum.

The Knockouts division will be showcased with multiple matches. Elayna Black is set to face Jada Stone in singles competition. Additionally, Dani Luna will team with Arianna Grace to take on Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside, who compete together as the Angel Warriors.

Another moment to watch will be the long awaited in ring debut of Mr. Elegance. His first attempt to compete last week was interrupted by ODB, but he is now scheduled to finally step inside the ring against an opponent yet to be announced.

Frankie Kazarian is also slated for action as he goes one on one with The Home Town Man.

The episode was taped last week and will air on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+.

Matches announced for next week’s TNA Impact

• The Righteous vs. The Nemeths

• Brian Myers vs. Moose

• Dani Luna and Arianna Grace vs. Angel Warriors (Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside)

• Frankie Kazarian vs. The Home Town Man

• Elayna Black vs. Jada Stone

• Mr. Elegance vs. TBA