TNA Sacrifice Card Updated With Two Championship Matches Set

TNA Wrestling has confirmed an updated lineup for its upcoming Sacrifice event following the latest episode of TNA Impact. During the broadcast, a new championship bout was officially added to the card as Leon Slater prepares to defend the X Division Championship.

Slater will put the title on the line against Eric Young at the TNA+ special. Young secured the opportunity after winning a title shot through the Feast or Fired match, and he has now chosen to cash in that reward against the reigning X Division Champion.

The announcement marks the second confirmed match for Sacrifice. The main event picture was already set when it was revealed that Mike Santana will defend the TNA World Championship against Steve Maclin.

Maclin recently returned to television after being reinstated following his Feast or Fired storyline dismissal. During this week’s episode, he appeared on Impact and was required to issue an apology to Tom Hannifan as part of the conditions tied to his return after previously assaulting the commentator.

With those developments, two championship matches are now confirmed for the event.

TNA Sacrifice takes place March 27 at the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana and will stream live on TNA+.

Current lineup for TNA Sacrifice

TNA World Championship Match

Mike Santana vs Steve Maclin

TNA X Division Championship Match

Leon Slater vs Eric Young