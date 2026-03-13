Report Reveals Original Plan For Finn Balor Vs Dominik Mysterio Storyline

The March 9, 2026 edition of WWE Raw delivered a major shake up within The Judgment Day as the group officially turned on Finn Balor. The shocking betrayal has sparked speculation that a singles showdown between Balor and Dominik Mysterio could now be on the cards for WrestleMania 42.

The storyline had been building behind the scenes for quite some time. According to Dave Meltzer, the company had previously mapped out a different timeline for the split and potential match between the two.

“Balor vs Dominik Mysterio was way back scheduled for SummerSlam, and then the decision was made that the Judgment Day direction was still hot and not to make that change until later. At that time the plan for SummerSlam was for Balor to do the Demon gimmick. Whether that happens here we don’t know, but that was the plan last year.”

With the faction now fractured following the Raw attack, tensions between Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day appear to be reaching a boiling point. The betrayal adds another layer to the group’s ongoing story and could set the stage for a high profile clash on WWE’s biggest stage.

Shortly after the segment aired, JD McDonagh took to social media to send a direct message aimed at Balor while defending the unity of The Judgment Day.

“You lied to all of us for months. You got an ego. You wanted to be the leader. You played games. That’s never been what the Judgment Day has been about. You used to know that.

Judgment Day is my family and if anybody dares to try to step on any of them, you get stomped out.”

With the group now fully turning against Balor, the fallout from the attack could quickly escalate as WrestleMania season continues.