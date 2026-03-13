WWE Creative Shakeup Continues With New Raw Promotion

WWE has continued reshaping its creative team with another internal promotion, as Kirsten Koedding has been elevated to a writer and producer role for Monday Night Raw.

Koedding confirmed the news on LinkedIn, sharing that she began with the company in August 2023 as a writer’s assistant and has now stepped into the expanded position after two and a half years with WWE. She expressed pride in the journey that led to the promotion.

A graduate of Quinnipiac University in 2020, Koedding previously worked with several media studios before making the move into professional wrestling.

Her promotion comes shortly after Alexandra Williams was appointed Vice President and Lead Writer of Monday Night Raw on March 5. Williams joined WWE in 2020 and had been working as a senior writer and producer before moving into the executive position.

In her new role, Williams oversees the overall creative direction for Raw, which now streams weekly on Netflix. She works alongside WWE leadership to help develop long term storylines and character arcs leading toward major events such as WrestleMania 42.

These changes also arrive following a shift on the SmackDown creative side. Brian Road Dogg James recently resigned from his position as co lead writer for the blue brand. Reports indicate he chose to leave after being unhappy with feedback received during his annual performance review.

James had spent roughly a decade working within WWE’s creative system, though he is still believed to remain connected to the company through a WWE Legends deal.

The shakeup comes as WWE continues adjusting its storytelling direction ahead of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Recent booking decisions have already reshaped the title landscape, including Cody Rhodes regaining the Undisputed WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre on the March 6 episode of SmackDown. Rhodes is now set to defend the title against Randy Orton, while CM Punk is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns in a World Title match.