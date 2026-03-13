Update On The Bella Twins’ Expected WWE Television Return

The Bella Twins are set for a return to WWE television in the near future.

After appearing in the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, where Nikki entered at number 25 and Brie followed at number 29, the duo have only appeared on WWE programming once since.

On the episode of Raw that followed the event, Nikki and Brie delivered a promo announcing their intentions to pursue the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

During their time away from the ring, both focused on family life and growing their business ventures, including their wine brand Bonita Bonita.

Nikki had already resurfaced in WWE earlier in 2025 during the premiere episode of Raw on Netflix, while Brie’s status remained unclear until she made her surprise return in the Royal Rumble match.

Their main objective now appears to be capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, the one major accolade they have yet to win in WWE.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that The Bella Twins are expected to return to WWE television “very soon.” Exactly what WWE has planned for the pair remains unknown, including whether they will compete at WrestleMania.

They were also recently spotted appearing at the Taco Bell Awards.