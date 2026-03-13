Logan Paul’s Staged Phone Call Reportedly Reflected Real WWE Conversation

Logan Paul recently spoke about the fate of his proposed $1 million boxing challenge aimed at NFL players, revealing that WWE management ultimately stepped in and shut down the idea. The situation began after Paul declared on his Impaulsive podcast that no football player could beat him in a boxing match, prompting responses from athletes including Le’Veon Bell and Breiden Fehoko who publicly accepted the challenge.

The story gained additional attention when Paul appeared on a livestream and seemingly took a call from a WWE executive identified as Chris. During the conversation, Paul was informed that WWE would not approve the fights because of the potential injury risks tied to participating in outside combat sports.

Some viewers and athletes, including Bell, quickly questioned the legitimacy of the moment and suggested Paul had staged the call as a way to avoid following through on the challenge. However, further details have since surfaced that paint a slightly different picture.

According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the phone call heard during the livestream was indeed a staged recreation. Despite that, the details presented during the call were said to mirror real discussions that had already taken place between Paul and WWE officials behind the scenes.

One source within WWE noted that while the call played publicly was scripted, it closely resembled the actual conversation that occurred internally, particularly regarding the reasoning behind the company refusing to allow Paul to participate in the boxing matches.

Another source confirmed that WWE’s explanation in the recreated call was legitimate. While the phone call itself was planned for public release, it was reportedly done to clarify why Paul would not be able to move forward with the fight, especially after the potential bout with Bell had already gained significant media attention.

At the same time, WWE has reportedly been protecting Paul as WrestleMania 42 approaches. Initial creative plans had Bron Breakker facing Seth Rollins at the event, but those plans changed after Breakker underwent surgery for a hernia. As a result, Paul is now expected to step into that high profile WrestleMania match instead.

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