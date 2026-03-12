Reason Revealed For Excalibur’s Absence On AEW Dynamite

Excalibur was missing from the March 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, prompting plenty of questions from viewers who noticed the familiar voice was not behind the commentary desk.

The longtime lead announcer for AEW programming did not appear on the broadcast, leaving fans wondering what led to his absence. According to PWInsider, the reason was simple. Excalibur was dealing with an illness and was unable to attend the taping for the show.

“For the many of you who emailed asking where Excalibur was and why he missed tonight's AEW Dynamite, we are told he was sick and unable to work the taping.”

With Excalibur unable to be part of the broadcast, AEW adjusted the commentary team for the evening. Bryan Danielson stepped in to help call the action alongside Ian Riccaboni and Tony Schiavone, forming a different booth lineup for the night’s show.

The change was only for that episode, and AEW has not indicated that Excalibur’s absence is expected to extend beyond the illness that kept him away from the March 11 taping.