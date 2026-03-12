×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Reason Revealed For Excalibur’s Absence On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 12, 2026
Reason Revealed For Excalibur’s Absence On AEW Dynamite

Excalibur was missing from the March 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, prompting plenty of questions from viewers who noticed the familiar voice was not behind the commentary desk.

The longtime lead announcer for AEW programming did not appear on the broadcast, leaving fans wondering what led to his absence. According to PWInsider, the reason was simple. Excalibur was dealing with an illness and was unable to attend the taping for the show.

“For the many of you who emailed asking where Excalibur was and why he missed tonight's AEW Dynamite, we are told he was sick and unable to work the taping.”

With Excalibur unable to be part of the broadcast, AEW adjusted the commentary team for the evening. Bryan Danielson stepped in to help call the action alongside Ian Riccaboni and Tony Schiavone, forming a different booth lineup for the night’s show.

The change was only for that episode, and AEW has not indicated that Excalibur’s absence is expected to extend beyond the illness that kept him away from the March 11 taping.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Phoenix, Arizona

Mar. 13th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Revolution 2026

Los Angeles, California

Mar. 15th 2026

#revolution

WWE Monday Night RAW

San Antonio, Texas

Mar. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Mar. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Raleigh, North Carolina

Mar. 20th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy