Indy Talent Reportedly Signs With WWE After Impressing At Orlando Tryout

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 12, 2026
A rising name from the independent wrestling scene may soon be stepping into WWE’s developmental pipeline.

A new report from BodySlam.net on March 12, 2026 indicates that indie standout Nikki Blackheart has signed with WWE following her appearance at the company’s February tryouts in Orlando. According to the report, officials were impressed with Blackheart’s performance during the evaluation process, prompting WWE to move quickly to bring her into the organization.

Blackheart is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in the near future as she begins training within WWE’s developmental system.

Originally from the Dominican Republic, Blackheart was trained through Florida’s Coastal Championship Wrestling program. Since making her professional debut in 2024, she has steadily built momentum across the independent circuit and currently holds the CCW Women’s Championship.

Her résumé on the independents has already included championship success. Blackheart previously captured the MPX Women’s Championship before dropping the title to Priscilla Kelly on March 7.

Throughout her short but rapidly growing career, she has also competed against several recognizable names on the scene, including Harley Cameron, Abadon, and Aleah James.

The reported signing comes shortly after WWE confirmed multiple new additions to its developmental system earlier this week, revealing that Ahmed Essam, Delia Schweizer, Ellen B. Akesson, and Rayne Leverkusen had also joined the company.

If the report proves accurate, Blackheart could soon begin the next phase of her career inside WWE as part of the company’s growing roster of international prospects.

