×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Drawing Talent Away From TNA For A Simple Reason

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 12, 2026
AEW Drawing Talent Away From TNA For A Simple Reason

Several talents have recently left TNA for All Elite Wrestling, and according to a new report, the reason behind the move is fairly simple.

Even with TNA securing a television deal with AMC and maintaining a working relationship with WWE, some wrestlers have still opted to move on once their contracts expired. The Rascalz and The IInspiration are among the names who have recently made the switch to AEW, prompting fans to question why talent would leave while TNA appears to be gaining momentum.

During the March 11, 2026 episode of Fightful’s The Hump, wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp addressed the topic directly and didn’t hesitate when explaining why AEW has become an attractive destination.

“I can tell you why money, money, exposure. That’s the long and the short of it. People get paid a lot more money in AEW than they do in TNA.”

Sapp explained that the structure of many TNA contracts also factors into the decision making. Unlike deals in larger promotions, many TNA agreements are per appearance arrangements without guaranteed money.

“And the majority of the TNA deals are per-appearance deals with no minimum guarantee. That’s the main reason so many people made that jump. It’s about money. Now, what I will say is that I never try to understand the motivations and inspirations of artists and rich people. The majority of these people are not rich.”

He also pointed to The Rascalz as an example of why stability can play a major role in these choices.

“The Rascalz were not rich. They had spent some time in WWE, but they still had to earn a living.”

While partnerships and television deals may signal positive momentum for TNA, the realities of the wrestling industry often come down to financial security and exposure. If AEW continues offering higher pay and a larger platform, the flow of talent between the promotions could continue.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Phoenix, Arizona

Mar. 13th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Revolution 2026

Los Angeles, California

Mar. 15th 2026

#revolution

WWE Monday Night RAW

San Antonio, Texas

Mar. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Mar. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Raleigh, North Carolina

Mar. 20th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy