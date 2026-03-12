AEW Drawing Talent Away From TNA For A Simple Reason

Several talents have recently left TNA for All Elite Wrestling, and according to a new report, the reason behind the move is fairly simple.

Even with TNA securing a television deal with AMC and maintaining a working relationship with WWE, some wrestlers have still opted to move on once their contracts expired. The Rascalz and The IInspiration are among the names who have recently made the switch to AEW, prompting fans to question why talent would leave while TNA appears to be gaining momentum.

During the March 11, 2026 episode of Fightful’s The Hump, wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp addressed the topic directly and didn’t hesitate when explaining why AEW has become an attractive destination.

“I can tell you why money, money, exposure. That’s the long and the short of it. People get paid a lot more money in AEW than they do in TNA.”

Sapp explained that the structure of many TNA contracts also factors into the decision making. Unlike deals in larger promotions, many TNA agreements are per appearance arrangements without guaranteed money.

“And the majority of the TNA deals are per-appearance deals with no minimum guarantee. That’s the main reason so many people made that jump. It’s about money. Now, what I will say is that I never try to understand the motivations and inspirations of artists and rich people. The majority of these people are not rich.”

He also pointed to The Rascalz as an example of why stability can play a major role in these choices.

“The Rascalz were not rich. They had spent some time in WWE, but they still had to earn a living.”

While partnerships and television deals may signal positive momentum for TNA, the realities of the wrestling industry often come down to financial security and exposure. If AEW continues offering higher pay and a larger platform, the flow of talent between the promotions could continue.