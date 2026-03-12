WWE Announces Saturday Night’s Main Event Location And Date For May Special

WWE has confirmed the next installment of Saturday Night’s Main Event and revealed the location for the upcoming broadcast.

The company announced on March 12, 2026 that the special will air live on Saturday, May 23 from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The event continues WWE’s revived partnership with NBC style network specials that sit between weekly television and major premium live events.

The May broadcast will mark WWE’s first televised show in Fort Wayne since 2014. The event also carries historical significance for the long running special as it will be the first time Saturday Night’s Main Event has been staged in the state of Indiana since 1992.

Ticket details were also confirmed as part of the announcement.

• Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster

• A presale opportunity will begin Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time

• The event will stream live in the United States exclusively on Peacock

Saturday Night’s Main Event returned to the WWE schedule as part of the company’s broader push to expand its lineup of televised specials. The shows are designed to deliver bigger matches and appearances while maintaining the feel of a major television event without being positioned as a full premium live event.