WWE Reportedly Reveals Planned Opponent For Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar’s open challenge for WrestleMania 42 may finally have a likely answer. A new report suggests WWE could be preparing to put one of its fastest rising stars in the ring with The Beast on the biggest stage of the year.

According to PWInsider, the current expectation among people within WWE is that Oba Femi will be the one stepping up to challenge Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.

Lesnar made his return to WWE on the February 23 episode of Monday Night Raw alongside Paul Heyman. During that appearance, Lesnar issued an open challenge for WrestleMania, immediately sparking speculation across the wrestling world about who might answer the call.

Weeks later, WWE has still not officially revealed Lesnar’s opponent, leaving fans guessing as the event draws closer.

One of the names frequently mentioned by fans has been GUNTHER. A match between the two dominant powerhouses has long been discussed as a potential blockbuster bout. However, according to the report, those within WWE do not currently believe that is the direction the company plans to take.

Instead, internal talk reportedly points toward Oba Femi being the wrestler expected to face Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The situation surrounding Lesnar’s potential opponent has reportedly been complicated by another factor. Previous reports have suggested that Lesnar and Heyman have communicated to WWE officials that Lesnar should not lose another match before eventually retiring. That stance could limit WWE’s options when it comes to several dream matches that would normally require Lesnar to take a loss.

If the reported plans move forward, a WrestleMania showdown with Lesnar would represent the biggest spotlight of Oba Femi’s career so far and could mark a major step in WWE’s efforts to elevate the powerhouse star.

At this point, WWE has not officially confirmed the match, but the belief behind the scenes reportedly continues to point toward Oba Femi answering Lesnar’s WrestleMania challenge.