William Regal’s WWE NXT Return May Not Be A One-Time Appearance

William Regal made an unexpected appearance on the March 10, 2026 episode of WWE NXT, and it appears the moment may signal the start of a more consistent on-screen role.

During the broadcast, Regal was seen at ringside alongside Fit Finlay during a key development in the storyline involving their sons. The segment featured Charlie Dempsey turning on Tavion Heights before joining forces with Lexis King’s faction, escalating tensions in the ongoing rivalry.

While the appearance fit naturally within the show’s narrative, it also stood out for another reason. A report from PWInsider on March 11 revealed that Regal had not been spotted at the WWE Performance Center for quite some time before appearing on this week’s episode of NXT. The report also noted that he had been away from traveling with the WWE main roster for an extended period, making Tuesday’s appearance the first time he had been present at a WWE event in a while.

That absence may now be ending. According to the report, there is internal expectation within WWE that both Regal and Finlay will begin making regular appearances on NXT moving forward.

If those plans materialize, Regal’s return could become an important element in the developing storyline centered around Charlie Dempsey and the Birthright faction. After spending a lengthy period away from WWE shows, Regal now appears to be back in the mix.