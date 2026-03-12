Cody Rhodes Considers Embracing “Golden Boy” Identity During WWE Title Reign

Cody Rhodes may be entering a new phase of his championship run, and it could revolve around a nickname that was never intended as a compliment.

While appearing on Complex’s Graps the Podcast on March 11, 2026, the Undisputed WWE Champion spoke about his current mindset as he continues his reign at the top of WWE. Rhodes admitted that even with years of experience across multiple promotions, he still feels like he is searching for the version of himself that truly defines who he is as a champion.

“Even at my experience level in pro wrestling, I still haven’t fully found who I am, and I would like this to be the reign that defines who I am.”

During the interview, Rhodes revealed that he recently heard someone refer to him as a “golden boy.” The term was apparently meant in a critical way, but Rhodes explained that he had the opposite reaction and immediately liked the idea.

“I heard a term, that was said in a condescending fashion, but I didn’t take it that way, I actually blushed. I heard someone say ‘golden boy’, and I loved it. I don’t know if I was supposed to love it, especially with how they were saying it. But I thought, ‘okay, maybe I’ll lean into that’, and maybe that’s the identity of this reign.”

Rhodes also spoke about the pace he feels he is working at right now compared to others in the industry. Confident in his current momentum, he suggested that if he continues performing at this level, embracing the “golden boy” identity could be a natural fit.

“I’m certainly out there in terms of output, and hopefully this is the one time I say it otherwise it becomes self obsessed, but I’m outrunning everybody on the treadmill right now, even the guy I consider my largest competition. If that’s gonna be the case, I’ll take this golden boy moniker and see where it goes.”

He also hinted that the concept might even influence how he presents himself at WrestleMania. Rhodes noted that every title reign brings a different side of a performer, and he hopes this one finally delivers the identity he has been searching for.

“I might even dial up my WrestleMania gear to lean into it further. I know that’s a bit vague but I’d like this reign to give me an identity that perhaps I’ve been seeking, because every reign is different.”

Rhodes recently regained the Undisputed WWE Championship after defeating Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. He is now set to defend the title against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42.