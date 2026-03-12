Swerve Strickland Hints At Massive AEW Salary During Online Debate

Swerve Strickland may have just dropped a major hint about his AEW salary, and it sounds like the numbers being debated online are nowhere near reality.

The conversation started after a hypothetical contract comparison graphic began circulating on social media. The post speculated that an AEW main event star might earn around $600,000 per year on a five year deal, while a WWE contract could potentially offer $1 million annually but with a mid card role.

While the figures were purely fictional, Strickland jumped into the discussion and quickly shut down the idea that $600K reflected anything close to his actual earnings.

“My main events are like 5x that.”

One fan questioned whether Strickland’s television presence would justify that kind of payday.

“They’re paying you 3 million a year and you have no influence on ratings??? lol I’m a fan but dam.”

Strickland did not hold back in his response, firing back at the criticism and pointing toward his performance in AEW’s biggest television spots.

“Do the homework on my last dynamite Main event.”

Strickland signed a major multi year deal with All Elite Wrestling in 2024, securing his place in the company for the foreseeable future. If his comment reflects the true scale of his contract, it suggests AEW is willing to invest heavily in keeping him positioned as one of the promotion’s top stars.

Whether fans believe the figure or not, Strickland made one thing clear in the exchange. He has no problem reminding people exactly where he sits on the AEW roster.