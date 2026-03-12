×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW Collision Spoilers From San Jose Ahead Of Revolution

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 12, 2026
All Elite Wrestling wrapped up the final stop on the road to the upcoming Revolution pay per view with a set of AEW Collision tapings in San Jose, California. The matches were filmed on Wednesday night following AEW Dynamite and will air on March 14, 2026.

The episode is set to feature several notable bouts, with Andrade El Idolo squaring off against Mascara Dorada in the main event. The show was taped at the San Jose Civic Center and will air at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max.

Match Results

• Kevin Knight defeated El Clon

• Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart and Skye Blue) defeated Viva Van and two local competitors

• Mark Davis defeated Komander

• The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) defeated The Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Ace Austin and Austin Gunn)

• Lena Kross defeated Mina Shirakawa

• Andrade El Idolo defeated Mascara Dorada

Segment Highlights

• Hangman Page delivered a promo following the post Dynamite brawl earlier in the night

• Kris Statlander and Thekla had a heated confrontation that turned physical and included a belt lashing

• Ricochet cut a promo building toward the upcoming Blackjack Battle Royal

• A post main event brawl broke out involving Bandido, Brody King, Swerve Strickland and Rocky Romero

• Tony Khan addressed the live crowd in San Jose during the taping

