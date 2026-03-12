Former WWE Star Confirms Brother Found Safe After Search

Former WWE star Shotzi Blackheart has confirmed that her brother, Dean “Deano” Urbanski, has been located safely following a search effort in San Francisco.

The situation began earlier this week when Urbanski’s vehicle was discovered crashed near Fort Mason in the Marina District. Security footage reportedly showed the 51 year old walking away from the scene around 1:45 p.m., prompting concern from family members and authorities.

Shotzi had previously explained that her brother was undergoing dialysis treatment and feared he may have been experiencing dialysis disequilibrium syndrome, a condition that can lead to confusion, dizziness, and disorientation. According to the information shared at the time, Urbanski was last seen near the waterfront and was believed to be barefoot and in a confused state.

The case quickly gained attention across social media and within the wrestling community, with many people sharing the alert in hopes of helping locate him. Authorities including the U.S. Park Police and the San Francisco Police Department were involved in the search efforts.

Later, Shotzi provided a positive update confirming that her brother had been found and was receiving medical care.

“My brother has been found and is being taken to the hospital,” she wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who shared the post, reached out, and helped spread the word. The support and kindness from so many people truly means the world to our family.”