WWE Planning Women’s United States Championship Match For WrestleMania 4

WWE is reportedly locking in plans for the Women’s United States Championship as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues to take shape.

According to BodySlam.net, internal creative discussions have the title match penciled in for the WrestleMania card, with Giulia expected to defend the championship against Tiffany Stratton. The match has reportedly been part of the planned lineup since February.

Stratton has been positioned for a prominent role on the Road to WrestleMania since making her return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. She most recently competed in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on March 7 but was eliminated before earning a championship opportunity.

The Women’s United States Championship itself remains a relatively new addition to WWE’s women’s division. The title was introduced in late 2024, with Chelsea Green becoming the inaugural champion. Since then, the championship has changed hands four times across 13 successful defenses, but it has yet to be defended on a Premium Live Event stage.

If the current plan holds, a match between Giulia and Stratton at WrestleMania 42 would mark the first time the Women’s United States Championship is contested at the company’s biggest annual event.

Earlier creative discussions reportedly explored the possibility of a triple threat match that would have also included Jordynne Grace. However, those plans appear to have changed after Grace suffered an ankle injury during a match with Alba Fyre last week, forcing WWE to reconsider the direction of the bout.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place April 18 and April 19, 2026 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Several championship matches are already expected for the event, including title defenses involving Stephanie Vaquer, Jade Cargill, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.