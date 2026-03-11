AEW Dynamite Results - March 11th 2026

AEW Dynamite is live tonight from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA., live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised is the MJF and Hangman Page AEW Revolution pre-match press conference, Kyle Fletcher vs. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey for the TNT Championship, Willow Nightingale vs. Persephone for the TBS Championship, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero, Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd & David Finlay, as well as Mark Briscoe & Young Bucks vs. Tommaso Ciampa & FTR.

Featured below are AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, March 11, 2026, written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709).

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (MARCH 11, 2026): SAN JOSE, CA.

Tony Schiavone kicks things off with the "It's Wednesday night" opener, usually done by Excalibur. He introduces his co-commentators Ian Riccaboni and Bryan Danielson, who join him in running down the card for tonight's show as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero

We then hear the familiar sounds of The Death Riders' theme. The crowd lets out a particularly loud, sustained roar. We see the entire group in a huddle outside of the building. Marina Shafir joins Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli as they make their custom walk through the crowd to the ring.

After they settle inside the squared circle, their music dies down. The entrance tune for their opposition hits. Out first to fire pyro comes Hechicero. His teammate, Konosuke Takeshita, gets a pretty sizable pop of his own from the San Jose crowd as he comes out.

This tag-team tilt between The Death Riders and The Don Callis Family kicks things off as the first match of the evening here on the AEW Revolution 2026 "go-home" episode of AEW Dynamite. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Hechicero and Takeshita kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Hechicero immediately takes Castagnoli down to the mat. Castagnoli goes back after him, and this leads to an exchange of holds between the two. Hechicero manages to break free of a wristlock.

He then mocks Claudio before taking him down with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Claudio is back on his feet, taking the fight back to Hechicero as he blocks a dropkick to keep him down for a near fall of his own. Hechicero is back on the attack until Moxley gets the tag, but there’s a bit of a pause as Hechicero backs away.

We eventually get Mox and Takeshita as the legal men in the ring. The crowd goes wild as they stare each other down before hitting the ropes to see who can knock the other down with a shoulder tackle. Despite a defiant middle finger to the Alpha, it’s Konosuke who wins this exchange.

Mox fights back to his feet for a tag to Castagnoli. From there, Claudio takes a leg lariat from Takeshita, who tags in Hechicero. Mox comes in for a double-team, but is fended off by Hechicero who connects with a modified head-scissors on Castagnoli for a near fall.

Claudio retreats to the outside. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see the match still in progress. Claudio is in control even as Hechicero lands a couple chops. Castagnoli drops the luchador, looking for a giant swing.

Hechicero gets to the ropes, using the leverage to catapult him to the outside. Hechicero gets caught by Mox off a tag, but manages to get the tag to Konosuke who takes Mox off his feet with a hurricanrana from the most dangerous rope. Mox is back in the ring after that, but a sleeper is countered into a Blue Thunder Bomb.

An exchange of strikes leads to a big boot from Mox, and a forearm from Takeshita, who hits the ropes and runs into an uppercut by Castagnoli, who takes Hechicero off the apron. Mox goes for a cross-face, only for Takeshita to counter just enough to get to the ropes.

Mox looks for a piledriver, but Takeshita breaks free to land a knee strike. Both men are down until they can make the tags to Hechicero and Claudio. Hechicero lands a spine-buster on Claudio before targeting the arm and neck of the CMLL champion, who scrambles to the corner before dodging a knee strike from the luchador.

Claudio gets the drop on Hechicero, sending him to the floor…before setting up for a running uppercut. He brings Hechicero back into the ring for a cross body, but the luchador twists Castagnoli around into a pinning combination for a near fall that’s broken up by Mox.

This gives Claudio the opening for a giant swing, but it’s slightly smaller this time around and that makes for just a near fall. Hechicero takes an uppercut in the corner but fights back with a knee strike, lifting Claudio up to drop him for a leg drop and a two count.

Both men to their feet now as Claudio sends Hechicero to the corner, narrowly avoiding crashing into the ref. This gives Castagnoli the opening for a thumb to the eye and a tight small package for the win. The celebration is short-lived as Lance Archer runs into the ring, followed by the rest of the Don Callis Family.

They go after both men in the ring. Marina comes into the ring and is laid out by Archer as Takeshita is handed a steel chair…but he refuses to use it, dropping the chair instead. This gets the rest of the Family riled up until Don Callis tries to defuse the situation. Takeshita lets Mox know he wants his title on Sunday.

Winners: The Death Riders

Backstage With Willow Nightingale & Persephone

We head backstage, where we hear from Willow Nightingale and Persephone. They’re set to face each other for Willow’s TBS Title later tonight, and they have a friendly chat about about who hit harder in beating Mercedes Moné for their respective titles, and wish each other luck in the match before walking off. We head to a break.

TNT Championship

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey

When the show returns, we see Don Callis backstage with TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. AEW Champion MJF enters the picture and calls Fletcher a good-looking man. He talks down to him and tells him to handle the Temu Karate Kid for kicking him last week.

Fletcher takes exception to how MJF is talking to him and says he's gonna kick 'Speedball' Mike Bailey's ass, but he's doing it for himself. MJF tells Callis he should teach his kids how to talk to a champion. He walks off. Fletcher tells Callis he hopes they're not working with MJF.

Callis says they aren't. Off they go. Inside the arena, Bailey makes his way to the ring for his big title opportunity. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The theme for the reigning and defending champion hits and out comes TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher.

Behind Fletcher are Callis and members of the Don Callis Family with him. He settles in the ring and the music dies down and the lights in the building come back on. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this high stakes title tilt in our second match of the evening.

Callis takes a seat alongside Schiavone, Danielson and Riccaboni as Fletcher takes an early offensive lead on Bailey, who quickly starts to fight back, locking Fletcher in an armbar. Fletcher gets to the ropes and rolls out to the floor to regroup.

He looks to send Speedball into the ring steps, but Bailey shoves him instead and sets up for another armbar as the ref’s count continues. Bailey and Fletcher get into the ring as Speedball lands a kick, only to be taken down with a scoop slam by the champ. Bailey gets to the corner before being stomped on by Fletcher.

Fletcher pulls him out of the corner into a backbreaker. Side suplex garners a near fall for the champ. Bailey starts to fight back from the corner, but Fletcher counters a waist-lock before hitting the ropes, and taking a hurricanrana by Bailey.

A series of kicks takes the champ to the match as Bailey lands a standing star press for two. Fletcher fights back to take Bailey to the mat, and the champ heads to the corner looking for a big boot. The two land kicks on each other before taking each other to the canvas.

Fletcher is on the apron as Bailey comes running in, but the champ catches him before Bailey counters into a poison rana that sends Kyle to the floor. On that note the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this championship clash continues.

When the show returns, we see Fletcher in control with a kick on the challenger, but Bailey fights back to send the champ to the outside. Bailey stares Callis down before looking to bring Fletcher back into the ring, but Kyle turns it around before checking on Don.

This allows Bailey to land a triangle moonsault as we find out ten minutes have elapsed for the halfway point on the time limit. Bailey stays on the attack, both in and out of the ring to a big “Speedball” chant, until Fletcher counters to send Bailey face first into the top turnbuckle.

Fletcher lands some mounted punches on the challenger before heading to the corner for a running boot. Bailey fights out of a brain-buster attempt for a sleeper hold, taking the champ to the mat before locking in a tight armbar.

He gets Kyle onto his shoulder, which leads to a two count, and Bailey goes right back to an armbar. Kyle uses his strength to hoist Speedball up for a powerbomb, forcing Bailey to finally break the hold and keep the match and his title reign alive.

Bailey rolls out of the ring, but Fletcher follows him out as he looks for a piledriver. Bailey counters out, setting the champ up for a backflip double stomp. He brings Fletcher back into the ring as we hear a count of eight from the ref, but the count is broken.

We are then given a five minute warning as the two fight it out in the corner, but Bailey fights off a brain-buster before landing a hard kick on the champ. This is followed by another kick before Speedball lands a poison rana that sends Fletcher to the mat.

Kyle walks into a roundhouse kick by the challenger. Bailey with the cover but Fletcher narrowly gets his shoulder up. Speedball follows up with another flurry of offense, but walks into a Michinoku Driver by the champ, who only gets a two count.

Bailey manages to fight back for another near fall before sending Fletcher down, but the champ dodges Ultimate Weapon for a near fall. The two continue to trade near falls here before Bailey sends Fletcher into the corner of the ring.

Now we see "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada hop onto the apron with a screwdriver. The ref intervenes as we see Mark Davis hand the title to Fletcher, who uses the distraction to lay out Bailey. He then follows up with his sheer-drop brain-buster for the victory to retain his title. We head to another break.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Kyle Fletcher

Brody King vs. Local Competitor

When the show returns, we head back to ringside for a standby match as Brody King makes his way out to a big pop from the crowd. Inset promo from King as he addresses looking for Swerve Strickland, and his opponent is in the ring as we get this match underway.

The opponent tries to take advantage of King still looking for Swerve, but is quickly disposed of by Brody who gets the win off a Ganso bomb. King starts to celebrate at ringside before a disguised Swerve blindsides him, bringing him into the ring.

He proceeds to choke Brody out with a steel chain, but King breaks the chain apart to escape! He sends Strickland into the corner, setting up for a cannonball. He grabs the chain, wrapping it around his arm before choking out Swerve with a sleeper.

Prince Nana tries to break it up. This distracts King long enough for Swerve to break free, slamming King’s arm over the top rope. He and Nana regroup up the ramp as we cut away.

Winner: Brody King

Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. David Finlay & Gabe Kidd

After a quick backstage segment where 'Speedball' Mike Bailey makes it clear he wants a fair rematch against Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship, we return inside the arena, where we head down to ringside for a tag-team tilt featuring two of AEW's pillar performers, and two members of a new dangerous trio from NJPW.

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin make their entrances. They enter the ring before The Dogs make their way out to get this match underway. It will be David Finlay and Gabe Kidd of The Dogs, which also includes Clark Connors, representing the team in this one.

Kidd and Cassidy kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. It doesn’t take long for things to descend into chaos with all four men going at it in and out of the ring. Darby goes after Gabe as Orange fends off Finlay, only for the latter to turn it around.

Kidd fights Darby off with a chop as Cassidy sends Finlay into the ring steps. Darby sends Kidd into the barricade before sending him into the ring, where Cassidy takes the fight to him before going after Finlay with a dive to no avail.

Orange is brought back in, and Finlay makes the tag as he beats Cassidy down. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. Cassidy fights back in the corner to little effect before he finally breaks free for a roll up and a two.

He hits the ropes for an O’Connor roll and a near-fall, and dives onto Kidd on the outside before heading back for a two on Finlay. The Dogs keep Cassidy from making a tag to Darby before trading tags to keep Orange of his game. Finlay back in now, but Cassidy fights back to get a tag to Darby.

Allin goes after both Dogs before sending Kidd to the outside. He catches Finlay from the ropes before cinching in a Scorpion Deathlock on Kidd. Dave tries to break the hold but Darby doesn’t budge at first. When he does break the hold, Darby goes after Finlay for a German suplex before Kidd stops him.

Cassidy tries to intervene but The Dogs run roughshod…until a Stundog Millionaire drops Finlay, and Cassidy sends Kidd to the outside. Darby goes after Gabe as Cassidy continues the fight against Finlay. Darby seats Kidd upon an open chair before landing a Coffin Drop from the top turnbuckle.

On the opposite side we see Cassidy get blindsided by Clark Connors at ringside. Darby brings Kidd back in the ring, and counters a sleeper into a pinning combo for two. Finlay intervenes with a Dominator, and Kidd picks up the win with a piledriver. Connors comes to the ring as The Dogs look to continue the beatdown.

We see Roderick Strong make his way to the ring, and The Dogs look to offer Cassidy over to him…but Roddy sends Orange crashing into Connors instead! This turns things around as Darby goes on the attack with a skateboard as Roddy hits a backbreaker on Kidd. The Dogs retreat outside the ring and up the ramp. We head to a break.

Winners: David Finlay & Gabe Kidd

TBS Championship

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Persephone

The show returns and we gear up for our second championship contest of the evening here in "The Golden State," as the TBS Championship is on-the-line in our next bout. The champion and challenger make their respective ring walks, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running.

Nightingale takes control with a headlock early on, taking Persephone to the mat from the ropes. Persephone breaks free, but it doesn’t take long for Willow to regain control with a head-scissors. She gets sent to the corner by Persephone, and acknowledges the effort with a handshake.

The challenger accepts the handshake but then in sneaky fashion, quickly turns it into a pin attempt. She only gets two. Nightingale sends her into the corner with authority. Persephone kicks her. Nightingale hits a cartwheel into an enzugiri.

Nightingale sends Persephone into the corner and follows in with a clothesline. She hits a Northern Lights suplex and covers her, but only gets a count of two. She hits a cross-body and goes for another cover, but again only gets a two-count for her efforts.

Persephone begins fighting back. She hits a big fall-away slam to shift the offensive momentum in her favor, as the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. The show returns to more back-and-forth action.

Willow pulls her away from the corner for a moonsault, but Persephone dodges it and lands a German suplex on the champ, who responds with a German suplex of her own. Persephone catches Willow with a superkick and a springboard moonsault for two as we hear that ten minutes have elapsed. Both women make it to their feet.

They trade shots before Willow takes the challenger down for a near fall. She sends Persephone to the corner, but the challenger responds with a dropkick sending Nightingale to the mat. She heads to the corner but Willow intercepts.

The two fight it out on the turnbuckle. Sunset powerbomb is blocked by the champ, but Persephone catches her in a crucifix position, only for Willow to counter out of the powerbomb attempt, using a backslide for the three-count to retain her TBS Championship.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Willow Nightingale

Challenge Issued For AEW Revolution Zero Hour

Backstage, we see TBS Champion Willow Nightingale is feeling the rush after retaining her title moments ago. She addresses defending the tag titles at Revolution before issuing a challenge to Lena Kross to defend the TBS Title during Zero Hour at AEW Revolution this weekend.

Mark Briscoe & The Young Bucks vs. Tommaso Ciampa & FTR

It's main event (match) time!

Out first are Mark Briscoe and The Young Bucks. FTR make their entrance next, wheeling Stokely down the ramp before Tommaso Ciampa makes his way out to get this match underway. The MJF and Hangman Page press conference is still to come.

Before the bell sounds, all six men go at it. The Bucks and FTR brawl ahead of their tag title match at AEW Revolution. Matt sends Cash into the barricade before staring down Stokely, as we see Briscoe setting up a table for Ciampa.

He goes up top but is intercepted by Harwood in the corner, and the bell finally rings to make things official. Briscoe blocks a super-plex to send Dax to the mat, and Nick gets the drop on him allowing Mark to get a near fall. The tag is made to Matt now, who gets sent to the corner by Harwood, as Ciampa makes the tag.

Tommaso with some shots before tagging in Wheeler, but things break down as both Bucks go on the attack. Briscoe runs in as well for a Shining Wizard, and we get a Superkick Party taking FTR and Ciampa down hard. A Meltzer Driver is blocked as FTR go for a stuffed piledriver.

Matt counters out as Briscoe drops Wheeler with a cutter off the turnbuckle. Ciampa slides in and trades strikes with Briscoe, until both men are taken to the mat with a double down for a big crowd reaction. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see Briscoe and Harwood are trading chops on the outside until Wheeler joins in. The action comes back to the ring and breaks down into chaos as The Bucks intervene, handing Briscoe a chair for a dive onto all three of their opponents.

Dax is brought back into the ring as Nick hits a splash for the near fall, tagging in Matt as Briscoe takes Harwood down hard. This only gets another near fall as the crowd chants “we want tables”…but a Superkick Party is interrupted, allowing Harwood to take Matt down.

A tag is made to Ciampa who goes to the corner. Wheeler joins him on the opposite side, but a running kick is dodged allowing the Bucks to hit more superkicks. Ciampa gets set up for More Bang for Your Buck, and Briscoe tags in for a Froggy Bow.

During the follow-up pin attempt, Dax breaks it up before the count of three. Nick gets sent through the table on the outside as FTR regain control, leading to a Shatter Machine. Ciampa with the cover, but Matt breaks it up in the nick of time.

FTR takes Matt to the outside, where he tries to fight them off before they land a stuffed piledriver onto the announce table. Matt Jackson IS the table as it doesn’t break, and back in the ring Ciampa hits a knee to the back for a near fall on Briscoe.

Mark looks for a Jay Driller but is stopped by Cash on the apron, and this allows Ciampa to land another knee on Briscoe for the win. There is no time for celebration as Tommaso Ciampa continues the beatdown on Briscoe, taking some chairs to set up for a Psycho Driller that drives Briscoe through the chairs.

Winners: Tommaso Ciampa & FTR

AEW Revolution Press Conference For MJF vs. Hangman Page

It's main event (segment) time!

A video package airs showing the history of the storied rivalry between reigning AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page. Bryan Danielson will moderate their pre-match press conference in our final segment of the evening, next.

We see the backs of heads of “reporters”. Danielson introduces Hangman Adam Page, and he introduces the current champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Danielson fields questions. One reporter wants to know if Hangman is going just for the World Title, or for revenge.

Hangman says that he will be going for revenge, and that includes taking what means most to MJF, and that is his world title. Another reporter wants to know how the match stipulations effect how they prepare for this match. MJF says that the stipulations are stupid, but he will be leaving with his World Title.

Hangman says you will be leaving in an ambulance. A reporter says that MJF lost twice to Hangman last year, and he wants to know how he can beat Hangman this time. MJF calls the guy a tub of goo, and he says he will not lose to Hangman again, and he will be leaving as champion. Another reporter asks about it being a Texas Deathmatch.

Hangman says he won the title in this match; he defended the title in this match; he is Texas Deathmatch. Another reporter runs down the history Hangman when it comes to his matches in California. Hangman says he is laying it all on the line when it comes to this match.

People have been comparing their stories and their careers, and they get to finish it. It will be bloody and it will be violent. The last question is for Hangman, and they want to know what Hangman will do if he doesn’t win Sunday.

MJF says yeah, Hangman, what are you going to do? Hangman seems to doubt himself, but MJF has two beers here to toast to the challenger. He toasts to Hangman never being the champion again, and he throws the beer in his face. Predictably, this turns into a brawl and, of course, main event shenanigans.

Hangman and MJF fight their way out from the back and through the crowd. Security gets knocked down like bowling pins, as Hangman throws MJF into the ring. Hangman lines up MJF for a Buckshot Lariat, but more security is here. Hangman drops every single one of them while MJF puts on his Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Hangman ducks Max’s swing and hits the Deadeye! Hangman goes under the ring, and he grabs a barbwire board! Hangman sets up MJF for another Deadeye, but MJF scurries away and takes off into the crowd. As the two yell at each other while being separated, the show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!