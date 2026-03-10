WWE NXT Results - March 10th, 2026

Tonight on NXT, Jasper Troy, Eli Knight & Sean Legacy clash in a Triple Threat Match, NXT Champion Joe Hendry & North American Champion Myles Borne join forces against Ricky Saints & Ethan Page, Sol Ruca battles Lainey Reid, Thea Hail & Wren Sinclair collide in the WWE Women's Speed Tournament Final, Charlie Dempsey & Tavion Heights go up against Lexis King & Uriah Connors and more!

NXT kicks off with clips from NXT Vengeance Day.

At ringside, Tatum Paxley comes out with her NXT Women's North American Championship that she won from Izzi Dame at Vengeance Day. Paxley gets on the mic and tells the NXT world that she's the newest NXT champion. Paxley says she felt like she was doing this wrong and begging to be accepted. She says she forced friendships and she always felt alone. Paxley says at Vengeance Day it became clear, she won this title because of the NXT fans. She says whenever she felt alone, the fans gave her comfort and she now has confidence that she belongs. Izzi Dame comes out and congratulates Paxley for being the champ and plays a video of Paxley's journey in the NXT from her partnership with Ivy Nile, and how she's always been an outcast. Dame says Paxley is just wearing a mask and Paxley hasn't found herself, she hasn't found anything. Dame says all Paxley does is pretend and Paxley will always be the girl desperately trying to fit in. Dame says she wants her title back and Paxley turns around to leave the ring and Shawn Spears and Niko Vance block her way. Dame kicks and slams Paxley to the mat and poses with her belt.

Ethan Page is backstage and Ricky Saints asks him what happened on Saturday and how Page screwed up his title match. Saints says this sucks and Page says the last few weeks for him has sucked. Saints says if Page pins Myles Borne he's next in line for Borne's title and if Saints pins Joe Hendry he'll be back in title contention.

Match 1 - Triple Threat Match: Jasper Troy -vs- Eli Knight -vs- Sean Legacy

Troy attacks Legacy at the bell and Knight gets on Troy's back. Legacy and Knight try to take Troy down and Troy tosses Knight across the ring. Legacy and Knight double team Troy but he catches Knight midair and tosses him on Legacy. Legacy gets booted in the corner by Troy and then goes to the opposite end of the ring to brutalize Knight. Knight is clotheslined down and Troy then chokes out Legacy in the other corner. Troy goes back to Knight and punches him. Knight kicks Troy back and starts punching Troy. Troy takes down Knight with a shoulder check and Troy walks into a superkick by Legacy and then Knight kicks Troy. Legacy and Knight superkick Troy over the ropes and Knight now attacks Legacy. Keanu Carver comes out of nowhere and chokeslams Troy through the announce desk and then gets in Booker T's face and we cut to a break.

We're back, and Knight strikes Legacy and Legacy hits him back with some strikes to the gut. Legacy kicks Knight in the back and hits a standing moonsault and covers Knight for a near fall. Legacy slaps Knight in a headlock and Knight powers out of the hold and tosses Legacy. Knight kicks Legacy in the face and then comes off the middle rope kicking Legacy and sending him out of the ring. Knight springboards off the top rope and splashes out onto Legacy. Knight tosses Legacy back in the ring and climbs the ropes and moonsaults onto Legacy and Legacy kicks out at two. Knight climbs the ropes again and attempts a moonsault but Legacy moves out of the way. Knight kicks Legacy and Legacy kicks Knight back and Legacy hits a driver and covers Knight for a near fall. Troy is being attended to by officials outside the ring and in the ring, Knight and Legacy trade punches. Knight kicks Legacy and Legacy knocks Troy off the apron. Legacy hits a Spanish Fly on Knight and Troy gets back in the ring. Troy slams Legacy in the corner and clobbers Knight to the mat. Troy botches a chokeslam and then hits it on Legacy and slams Knight onto Legacy. Troy grabs Knight and drives him into Legacy in the corner. Troy life's both Legacy and Knight and hits a double Samoan drop and then chokeslams Knight and Legacy breaks the pin. Troy goes for a Black Hole Slam on Legacy but Knight kicks Troy. Legacy hits Sliced Bread followed by a 450 Splash and Knight hits a moonsault on Troy. Legacy and Knight pin Troy at the same time and we are told it's a double pin.

Winners: Sean Legacy & Eli Knight

Tatum Paxley frantically looks for Izzi Dame backstage. She comes across Shiloh Hill and says she needs to find Dame before she goes. Hill has an idea and they both run off giggling.

The BirthRight is backstage. Uriah Connors and Lexis King are getting ready for their match as Stacks looks on. Arianna Grace says she successfully defended her title and it's time for her boys to be successful. King asks Connors if he made the call and Connors says he didn't but his dad did and they all leave.

Match 2: The BirthRight (Lexis King & Uriah Connors) w/Arianna Grace & Stacks -vs- No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Tavion Heights)

Dempsey and Connors start the bout. Connors and Dempsey trade holds and Connors gets Dempsey on the mat and covers him for a quick one count. Dempsey and Connors battle for power and Dempsey slams down Connors and Dempsey slaps Connors in a submission hold. Dempsey tries to get Connors in an ankle lock and Dempsey tags in Heights. Connors is double teamed and Heights tosses Connors across the ring. King is tagged in and Heights slams down King and tags in Dempsey. Dempsey covers King and King rolls out to the apron. King guillotine's Dempsey and Connors is tagged in and Connors beats Dempsey from behind. Connors beats on Dempsey in the corner and tags in King. King and Connors do some quick tags and beat on Dempsey. Dempsey hits a backbreaker on Connors and tags in Heights. Heights slams down Connors and covers him, King breaks the pin. All four superstars now battle outside the ring. Dempsey and King go at it and Heights beats up Connors. Dempsey and Heights hug outside the ring, William Regal and Fit Finaly come out. Dempsey hits a German Suplex outside the ring on Heights and throws him back in the ring. Connors takes him down and tags in King. King hits The Coronation and gets the win.

Winners: The BirthRight

After the match, Dempsey gets in the ring with The BirthRight and it looks like Dempsey is part of this faction now.

Backstage, The Culling walk to their car. Shiloh Hill has taken apart all the cars in the parking lot. Shawn Spears, Niko Vance and Izzi Dame lose their minds. Robert Stone asks Hill why he did this and Hill runs away. Spears, Vance and Dame yell at Stone.

Tony D'Angelo walks backstage and we cut to a break.

We come back from a commercial break and Tony D'Angelo makes his way to the ring. D'Angelo says he came back for two reasons. The first was DarkState and on Saturday he and Dion Lennox went to war and he left DarkState how they left him, beaten, empty and searching for answers. And now for his second reason, D'Angelo says while he was away he thought about his future. He says there is one thing he has been incapable of achieving and he decided to bury that man and he's here to prove he's the toughest SOB in NXT. He says he's back to win the NXT Championship. D'Angelo calls out Joe Hendry and says while Hendry may be a sensation in NXT - and while that doesn't bother him, but if he has to break Hendry's face, that's what he'll do. He says this isn't business, it's personal and this is Hendry's one warning and tells Hendry to prepare himself because D'Angelo will be the next NXT champion. D'Angelo drops the mic and leaves the ring.

Sol Ruca and Lola Vice talk backstage. Vice tells Ruca that even though she has all this drama in her life, Ruca will still be the champ. Vice says when Ruca wins she is next in line.

Kendal Grey, Wren Sinclair and Myles Borne talk backstage. Borne is looking for Joe Hendry and Sinclair takes them to the fridge and says Hendry's name and opens the fridge and he's not there but Hendry shows up and Borne wishes Sinclair luck in her speed match and Grey eats the cake that was in the fridge.

Match 3: Lainey Reid w/Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley) -vs- Sol Ruca

We get the bell, Reid and Ruca lock up. Reid gets Ruca in a waistlock and Ruca reverses it. Ruca flips around and slams Reid down and gets her in an armlock. Reid flips out of the hold but Ruca locks it back in. Reid gets Ruca in a leg scissors and Ruca flips out of the hold and gets Reid in a headlock. Reid powers out and goes to slams down Ruca and Ruca lands on her feet. Ruca rides the wave on Reid and then slams down her knee. Reid crawls to Henley and Jayne and the two go to lock up again but Reid kicks Ruca. Reid takes Ruca down and then runs through Ruca with a shoulder check. Reid gets Ruca in a headlock and Ruca tries to power out. Ruca reverses to a leg scissors and Reid break free and hits a dropkick Ruca. Reid runs at Ruca and Ruca catches her and slams her down. Ruca covers Reid and Reid kicks out. Ruca flips Reid with a monkey flip and both ladies end up on the apron. Reid is knocked off and Ruca hits a running moonsault onto Reid outside the ring. Henley distracts the ref, Jayne distracts Ruca and Reid slams Ruca's face into the mat and we cut to a break.

Back to our match, Reid has Ruca in a Gory Stretch and Ruca powers out of there hold but Reid plants Ruca face first and covers Ruca for a near fall. Ruca kicks Reid into the corner and then starts with punches. Ruca kicks Reid's knees and smashes her face into the turnbuckles. Ruca tosses Reid over the ropes and Reid kicks Ruca from the apron. Reid knocks Ruca down and covers her for a near fall. Ruca with an Electric Chair on Reid and both women are laid out. We see Zaria watching the match backstage and in the ring, Reid and Ruca trade punches in the middle of the ring. Ruca kicks Reid and connects with an uppercut. Ruca takes down Reid with some forearms and hits a German Suplex. Ruca missile dropkicks Reid and knocks Reid down with a running knee. Reid is covered and she kicks out at two. Reid catches Ruca with a spinning sitdown powerbomb and covers her for a near fall. Ruca rolls up Reid and then slams Reid down with an X-Factor. Ruca slams down Reid and covers her and Reid kicks out at two. Reid blocks a German Suplex and rolls up Ruca who kicks out at two. Ruca kicks Reid and Ruca connects with a superkick and goes for a Sol Snatcher and Reid counters and hits a crucifix bomb and Ruca kicks out. Ruca gets Reid in the Sol Snatcher and gets the win.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Elio LeFleur, Sean Legacy and Eli Knight talk to Robert Stone. LeFleur says he wants to face one of them and doesn't want a tournament. Vanity Project comes in and Jackson Drake tells them not to worry about the speed title. Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes say they have the tag title in their hands. Knight and Legacy feel they may wanna challenge Smokes and Baylor.

NXT Spotlight is on Blake Monroe and she says Stand and Deliver will be all about her and that's what's next for her. Tatum Paxley runs in and looks for Izzi Dame. Monroe tells Blake Howard he needs to change his name because it belongs to her.

Match 4 - WWE Women's Speed Tournament Final Round Match: Wren Sinclair w/Kendal Grey -vs- Thea Hail

Hail kicks Sinclair at the bell and slams her down. Hail gets a standing moonsault in and covers Sinclair who kicks out immediately. Sinclair takes down Hail and covers her and Hail kicks out. Sinclair tries to get Hail in a submission hold and Hail gets Sinclair down with an armdrag and kick. Hail slams onto Sinclair and Sinclair rolls out of the ring. Hail comes at Sinclair with a cross body through the middle rope. Back in the ring, Hail comes off the top rope and misses a crossbody. Sinclair covers Hail and Hail kicks out. Hail goes for The Kimura Lock on Sinclair but Sinclair gets Hail to submit to The Final Wrench.

Winner by Submission: Wren Sinclair

Robert Stone talks to the Tag Team Division and tells them there will be a tournament to determine the No. 1 Contender. They all start fighting.

Blake Howard talks to Fatal Influence backstage. Jacy Jayne tells Howard he doesn't need to remind her that she has to beat Zaria and Sol Ruca again. Fallon Henley tells Howard she's not worried about Wren Sinclair and she has to beat her in five minutes. Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair come by and say at Stand and Deliver they'll lose one of their titles. Lainey Reid says they're leaving.

We see The Culling leaving the building. Tatum Paxley attacks Izzi Dame. Shawn Spears, Niko Vance and Robert Stone break them up and Stone issues a steel cage match pitting Dame and Paxley against each other next week.

Robert Stone is backstage. Blake Howard asks him how he's doing and asks about the match ups he's made coming up for next week. Stone rattles off the card for next week's NXT. Stone says DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars)and OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima) are out of the tournament. The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) come by and Stone tells them they have a match next week against Los Americanos (El Grande, Rayo & Bravo Americano).

At ringside, Vic Joseph lets us know NXT will be from Houston. Joseph says he and Booker T were only supposed to be a team for three months and it's been three years and next week will The Booker T Appreciation Night.

Match 5: Ethan Page & Ricky Saints -vs- Myles Borne & Joe Hendry

Hendry and Saints start the match. Saints gets Hendry on the mat and Hendry comes back and does the same to Saints. Saints punches Hendry and Hendry hits a shoulder check. Page runs in and both Page and Saints get hip tossed. Borne is tagged in and Saints is double teamed and Borne slams down Saints and covers him for a near fall. Borne kicks Saints out of the corner and punches Page who tries to get involved. Saints slams Borne and tags in Page. Page kicks and punches Borne. Page goes for a suplex but Borne blocks it and hits a spinning Neckbreaker and covers Page for a near fall. Page hammers into Borne in the corner. Borne punches Page and Page takes Borne down with a boot. Saints gets a belt and tosses it to Page and it goes across the ring, like Page did last week. Page yells at Saints and we cut to a commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Borne punches Saints and Saints takes Borne down with a Spinebuster and tags in Page. Page kicks Borne and slams him. Saints is tagged in and Borne is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Saints puts Borne in a headlock and Borne elbows out. Borne is chopped in the corner and Page is tagged in. Borne punches Saints and dodges Page and tries to tag Hendry. Saints pulls Hendry off the apron so Borne can't tag. Page attacks Borne from behind and sends him across the ring. Saints is tagged in and Borne is double teamed and covered and Hendry breaks the pin. Page and Hendry battle and Saints joins in and they send Hendry out of the ring. In the ring, Saints and Borne fight on the turnbuckles. Page is tagged in and Saints climbs the ropes and superplexes Borne and Page comes off the other side and splashes onto Borne and Borne is covered for a near fall. Page kicks Borne, Borne counters a powerslam and takes down Page. Hendry and Saints are tagged in and Hendry beats up both Page and Saints. Hendry slams down Page and hits an Olympic Slam on Saints and covers him - Saints kicks out at two. Page trips Hendry and Saints kicks Hendry. Hendry and Saints clothesline each other to the mat. Saints tells Page to get Hendry's belt. Saints goes to hit Hendry and the ref takes the belt. Hendry rolls up Saints and Saints kicks out. Page blind tags himself in and Saints spears Hendry. Borne and Saints battle and Page hits Twisted Grin on Hendry and Hendry lands on the belt. Page covers Hendry for the win.

Winners: Ethan Page & Ricky Saints

We get a rundown of the card for next week and the show goes off the air as we cut to ringside and see Saints and Page celebrate in the ring.