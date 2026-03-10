WWE Star Said “I’ve Had Enough” Before Major Roster Move

LA Knight’s switch from SmackDown to RAW last year reportedly happened because he pushed for the change behind the scenes.

According to Self Made Pro during a Self Made Session on March 9, 2026, Knight became frustrated during his time on SmackDown, particularly while working programs with Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. The report noted that Knight has never been afraid to voice concerns when he feels something creatively is not working.

“I’ll point this out publicly. LA Knight has been very vocal when he believes that something he’s doing stinks. He’s very vocal with the creative team. Part of why he was moved out of SmackDown was because he didn’t want to be there anymore. He basically said, ‘I’ve had enough.’”

Knight was reportedly especially unhappy continuing his storyline with Solo Sikoa, which ultimately led to WWE granting his request to move brands.

“He even told them that if he had to work with Solo again, he didn’t know what he was going to do. So he made it clear that they needed to move him because the situation was getting ridiculous. And then they moved him. They moved him to Monday Night Raw.”

Meanwhile, Knight’s WrestleMania 42 status remains uncertain. WrestleVotes reports that several matches depend on whether Bron Breakker is medically cleared in time for the event.

“It really starts with Seth Rollins and who his opponent’s gonna be. WWE’s waiting on Bron Breakker. Then you get Bron and Seth, Brock Lesnar vs. LA Knight, and The Vision against The Usos.”

If Breakker is cleared, the card could feature Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker and Brock Lesnar vs. LA Knight. However, if Breakker is unable to compete, the lineup may shift and Knight could potentially be left off the show.

“They could bring out Seth or LA Knight. But LA Knight might be trouble here creatively if it’s Brock vs. Seth and The Vision vs. The Usos. The odd man out unfortunately will be LA Knight if Bron Breakker can’t go.”

With his reported frustration on SmackDown and WrestleMania plans still uncertain, Knight’s current WWE trajectory remains in flux.

Headlines