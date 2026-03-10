×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Backstage Report Reveals Major Complication For Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 42 Plans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 10, 2026
Backstage Report Reveals Major Complication For Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 42 Plans

Brock Lesnar’s path to WrestleMania 42 may be more complicated than it appears, with a reported backstage stance creating challenges for WWE’s creative plans.

During the March 9, 2026 episode of Self Made Session, Self Made Pro claimed that Lesnar and Paul Heyman have made it clear to WWE officials that Lesnar should not lose another match before eventually retiring. According to the report, that position has left the company in a difficult situation while mapping out Lesnar’s direction for WrestleMania 42.

“So here’s the problem. They know that the audience wants Oba. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have essentially communicated to WWE and creative that Brock should not lose until his retirement.”

The report noted that this stance complicates several potential marquee matches WWE would typically consider for Lesnar. Both GUNTHER and Oba Femi have been discussed internally as possible opponents, but either matchup would likely require Lesnar to take a loss.

“That puts WWE in a tough spot because Triple H would like to book GUNTHER vs. Brock and Oba vs. Brock at some point. But if those matches happen, Brock would likely lose in both. So it creates a real dilemma.”

Lesnar returned to WWE on the February 23 episode of RAW alongside Paul Heyman and issued an open challenge for WrestleMania. Weeks later, WWE has yet to confirm who will answer that challenge at WrestleMania 42. If the report proves accurate, Lesnar’s reported demand could significantly narrow the company’s options for one of the biggest matches on the card.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 10th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Phoenix, Arizona

Mar. 13th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Revolution 2026

Los Angeles, California

Mar. 15th 2026

#revolution

WWE Monday Night RAW

San Antonio, Texas

Mar. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Mar. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Raleigh, North Carolina

Mar. 20th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy