Backstage Report Reveals Major Complication For Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 42 Plans

Brock Lesnar’s path to WrestleMania 42 may be more complicated than it appears, with a reported backstage stance creating challenges for WWE’s creative plans.

During the March 9, 2026 episode of Self Made Session, Self Made Pro claimed that Lesnar and Paul Heyman have made it clear to WWE officials that Lesnar should not lose another match before eventually retiring. According to the report, that position has left the company in a difficult situation while mapping out Lesnar’s direction for WrestleMania 42.

“So here’s the problem. They know that the audience wants Oba. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have essentially communicated to WWE and creative that Brock should not lose until his retirement.”

The report noted that this stance complicates several potential marquee matches WWE would typically consider for Lesnar. Both GUNTHER and Oba Femi have been discussed internally as possible opponents, but either matchup would likely require Lesnar to take a loss.

“That puts WWE in a tough spot because Triple H would like to book GUNTHER vs. Brock and Oba vs. Brock at some point. But if those matches happen, Brock would likely lose in both. So it creates a real dilemma.”

Lesnar returned to WWE on the February 23 episode of RAW alongside Paul Heyman and issued an open challenge for WrestleMania. Weeks later, WWE has yet to confirm who will answer that challenge at WrestleMania 42. If the report proves accurate, Lesnar’s reported demand could significantly narrow the company’s options for one of the biggest matches on the card.