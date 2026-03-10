Lucha Libre AAA Star Released Following Fan Incident

Lucha Libre AAA has reportedly parted ways with one of its stars following a controversial incident involving a fan at an independent wrestling event.

According to reports from Bodyslam.net and Lucha Blog, Nino Hamburguesa was released by AAA after an altercation during a match last Tuesday. Footage of the moment quickly circulated across social media and shows Hamburguesa delivering several elbow strikes toward a fan seated near ringside. The video shows three lighter elbow shots before the wrestler follows up with a more forceful blow.

Lucha Blog noted that talent within the company were informed of Hamburguesa’s release last Friday.

“Sources claim that the clip did no favors towards the AAA star,” Bodyslam.net wrote. “And despite fans saying that the fan previously provoked Hamburguesa, he intentionally sat on the lap of other person and proceeded to hit him several times with constant elbows straight to the face. He was [notified] of his termination via Zoom Call. WWE and AAA haven’t made a declaration of the incident.”

Hamburguesa had continued working with AAA following the promotion’s acquisition by WWE. He competed at Guerra de Titanes in December 2025 and also appeared during AAA’s Fox Latin America premiere earlier this year. During his time with the company, he captured the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship and also won the 2025 Rey de Reyes tournament.

AAA is set to hold the Rey de Reyes 2026 event this weekend. The finals of the tournament will feature La Parka, Original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable), El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser), and Santos Escobar competing to crown this year’s winner.