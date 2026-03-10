Ronda Rousey Slams TKO Leadership, Says “The UFC Is One Of The Worst Places To Go”

Ronda Rousey has revealed that her upcoming MMA fight with Gina Carano, set to stream on Netflix on May 16, was originally pitched to the UFC with a potential “New Year’s” timeframe attached.

Speaking during Tuesday’s press conference in Los Angeles, Rousey explained she first approached Dana White out of “love and respect for him.” The bout had initially been discussed as the final fight under the UFC’s pay per view model before the promotion moved to Paramount in January 2026. According to Rousey, the deal offered to her featured “the best PPV structure ever.”

The plan ultimately fell through because Carano was not ready at the time, something Rousey said “was meant to be.” She added that White was the first person she told about moving the fight to Netflix and noted that “he’s always been my friend first.”

Rousey was critical of the UFC’s current direction, claiming White “isn’t calling the shots” anymore and that the company is prioritizing shareholders over the sport.

“They are bleeding talent because of short term greed. They’re thinking about the next quarter. They’re thinking about the shareholders. They’re not thinking about their responsibility to be stewards of the future of the sport,” she said.

She also added, “He knows the White House card sucks. I guarantee he’s not happy with it either.”

When asked to describe White, Rousey called him “loyal to a fault.”

Rousey further claimed that “the UFC is one of the worst places to go,” arguing that many athletes are leaving for better pay opportunities elsewhere.

Looking ahead, Rousey said future fights will depend on how the Carano bout goes, though she noted that this matchup feels like a final chapter.

“When are you going to be impressed enough with yourself to spend more time with your family?” she said, describing the fight as a chance to “rewrite her ending.”

Also appearing at the press conference were Francis Ngannou and Philipe Lins. When asked about a potential bout with MVP promoter Jake Paul, Ngannou said he was not interested in fighting him but rather “beating his ass,” while Paul later responded that he would be open to the matchup in boxing.