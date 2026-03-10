Stone Cold Steve Austin Could Appear On WWE Raw For 3:16 Day In San Antonio

WWE officials are reportedly optimistic that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin could appear on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. According to a live WrestleVotes Q and A on Fightful Select, discussions have taken place between the WWE Hall of Famer and company management about a possible appearance during the March 16 broadcast in San Antonio, Texas. The show coincides with the annual celebration of “3:16 Day,” making the timing especially fitting for the Texas legend.

Speaking during the Q and A, WrestleVotes explained that there is internal hope within WWE that Austin will take part in the event.

“We talked to a couple people over the weekend… there have been conversations that I don’t want to say WWE has invited Steve Austin to Raw next Monday night on 3:16 day in San Antonio, Texas. But there are people who work for the company that are very hopeful Stone Cold Steve Austin will be on that Monday Night Raw just a week from tonight. You see, you know what I find most interesting? This would be his first Monday Night Raw appearance since before COVID.”

He continued by suggesting there is a realistic chance the appearance could happen.

“We’re hearing, I’ll say, decent shot, he’s on the show next week.”

TC also weighed in on the possibility, noting how perfectly the circumstances line up.

“I can see it. I mean, it’s 316 Day on a Monday in San Antonio, Texas.”

WrestleVotes added that contact has already been made with the WWE legend.

“They’ve talked to him. That’s the basis of this bonus report.”

TC added that the final decision ultimately rests with Austin himself.

“Stone Cold can do what he wants. If he wants to be there, he’ll be there. If he doesn’t want to be there, he won’t be there. So I think the overture has been extended to him.”

WrestleVotes concluded by pointing out that the setting and timing make the potential appearance logical.

“Well, I mean, the date, the location, it’s WrestleMania season. It all makes sense. So, really hope Austin decides to show up, take them up on their offer.”

Austin last wrestled at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match. He most recently appeared at WrestleMania 41 to announce the official attendance for the event, and his legendary WrestleMania submission match with Bret Hart was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE has already announced several major names for the March 16 Raw at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Brock Lesnar is advertised as part of his ongoing run of appearances, while Roman Reigns is also scheduled to be featured.