Danhausen Names The Undertaker As His Dream WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor

Danhausen has already begun making waves since arriving in WWE, and now the eccentric newcomer has revealed who he would like to see induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Speaking recently, Danhausen named The Undertaker as his preferred choice if he were to be honored in the 2026 class.

During an appearance on the Raw Recap podcast, Danhausen explained that The Undertaker’s dark and mysterious persona makes him the perfect candidate to handle the induction. The request comes after Danhausen arrived in WWE with a list of so called “demandhausens,” one of which included a spot in this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony.

“Let’s see. I like The Undertaker. He looks pretty evil. I think The Undertaker would be great,” Danhausen stated. “He’s also been handing out these congratulatory congratulations to people that they’re in the Hall of Fame, so who better? Maybe I should find where he lives and knock on his door and say, ‘Hello! Induct me.’ Maybe he’ll knock on my door and just say, ‘I’m here to induct you.’ I don’t know.”

The Undertaker has played a major role in revealing WWE’s Hall of Fame class for 2026. He personally delivered the news to several inductees including Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and legendary tag team Demolition. In one instance he surprised Styles during an episode of Monday Night Raw, while Demolition received their news during a surprise video call.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony for 2026 is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 17 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The event will begin shortly after Friday Night SmackDown concludes at the nearby T Mobile Arena. Stephanie McMahon is currently set to headline the class, with AJ Styles also being honored following his recent retirement, while Demolition will be recognized for their historic 478 day reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.

Since debuting at Elimination Chamber on February 28, Danhausen has appeared across both Raw and SmackDown. His character has already played a role in ongoing storylines, including a moment where he “cursed” Dominik Mysterio shortly before Mysterio lost the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite the unusual demand, there are currently no official plans for Danhausen to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The idea remains part of his on screen storyline where he continues issuing strange demands and threatening curses if they are not fulfilled.