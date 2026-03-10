×
WWE Raw Continues Netflix Success With Another Global Top Ten Finish

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 10, 2026
WWE continues to see strong success on Netflix, as last week’s Elimination Chamber fallout edition of Monday Night Raw once again secured a place among the platform’s most-watched programming worldwide.

The March 2 broadcast generated an estimated three million global views and accumulated 5.4 million hours watched, according to Netflix’s weekly Tudum statistics. Those numbers placed the episode tied for fifth overall in global views among all shows on the service over the past week.

In the United States, Raw ranked third overall and managed to break into the top ten in 23 different countries. The performance also extends WWE’s recent momentum on the platform, as the show has now appeared in Netflix’s global top ten for five consecutive weeks following a less consistent run during December and January.

Compared to the previous week, global viewership increased slightly, climbing by roughly 200,000 views. However, total hours watched dipped by approximately 200,000.

The episode featured several major storyline developments as WWE continues building toward WrestleMania 42. A heated confrontation between CM Punk and Roman Reigns took place ahead of their upcoming clash, while Penta captured the Intercontinental Championship after defeating Dominik Mysterio.

The broadcast carried a listed runtime of one hour and 41 minutes.

Elsewhere on the Netflix charts, the fourth season of Bridgerton remained the platform’s top program, drawing 13.1 million global views and accumulating 116.4 million hours watched during its six-week stretch in the rankings. Meanwhile, the first season of The Dinosaurs debuted in second place with 10.4 million global views and 32.3 million hours viewed.

Click here to view our TV and Netflix ratings tracker.

 

