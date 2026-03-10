The Judgment Day Turns On Finn Balor, Leaves Him Lying On WWE Raw

Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come out to the ring. Mysterio demands a rematch and says he should be the champion right now but instead Penta has his title. Mysterio says it's all Finn Balor's fault and he doesn't want to do this publicly but Balor is making him air their dirty laundry. Balor and JD McDonagh come out to the ring. Balor looks confused and keeps telling McDonagh to chill on the way to the ring. Mysterio tells Balor they've been looking for him and asks him where he's been. Mysterio says he hopes Balor is going to tell him he got Mysterio a rematch. Balor tells Mysterio that if it wasn't for him, Mysterio would still be champ and for that he's sorry. Balor says The Judgement Day is a family and he'll always have Mysterio's back so he was just trying to help. Balor says Mysterio wants to be the greatest Mysterio of all time, and to be the greatest sometimes you have to fight your own battles. Balor says he's been trying to help Mysterio for two years but the more he helps and tries to lead the more he realized that Mysterio's dad was right and maybe Mysterio is just a spoiled little bitch. Mysterio pushes Balor and Balor hits him with a Pele Kick. Balor goes to beat Mysterio and McDonagh stops him. Mysterio goes to attack Balor and Balor counters with a slingblade. Balor goes for Mysterio and McDonagh takes down Balor. Morgan and Rodriguez join in on the beat down. Mysterio gets a chair and the ring hammer and Balor fights back. Mysterio hits Balor with the hammer and then puts the hammer in his sneaker. McDonagh holds Balor on the ropes and Mysterio hits a 6-1-9 with the hammer in his shoe and then hits a Frog Splash on a laid out Balor. McDonagh beats Balor with a chair and then sets the chair on Balor. Mysterio hits a Frog Splash on the steel chair onto Balor. Morgan, Mysterio, Rodriguez and McDonagh all pose in the ring and we cut to a break.

