Bayley Wins Women’s Intercontinental Title Shot In Gauntlet Match On WWE Raw

Match 1 - Women's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match: Lyra Valkyria -vs- Iyo Sky -vs- Raquel Rodriguez -vs- Ivy Nile -vs- Bayley - vs- Asuka w/Kairi Sane

Valkyria and Sky are the first two in the gauntlet match. They lock up and Sky kicks Valkyria and gets her in an arm lock. Valkyria flips out of the hold and Sky reverses and gets Valkyria back in the hold. Valkyria breaks the hold with a monkey flip and Sky gets Valkyria again in a hold. Valkyria throws Sky down and Sky gets Valkyria in a leg scissors and the hold is broken. Valkyria gets Sky in a headlock and then takes Sky down with a spinning heel kick and covers Sky for a two count. Sky flips around the ring, and takes down Valkyria and then hits Valkyria with a dropkick. Valkyria sends Sky out of the ring and tries to get her through the ropes but misses. Sky gets back in the ring and flies out onto Valkyria with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Sky climbs the ropes but is dropped by Valkyria and Valkyria kicks her through the ropes and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to the gauntlet match, Valkyria hammers away at Sky's leg with some elbows and Sky kicks Valkyria off of her. Sky kicks Valkyria and hits a flapjack on Valkyria. Sky and Valkyria trade punches and Sky strikes Valkyria and Valkyria hits her back with kicks. Sky hits a Butterfly Backbreaker and slams into Valkyria with The Bullet Train Attack. Sky climbs the ropes and Valkyria pulls her down. Sky kicks Valkyria between the ropes and then climbs the turnbuckle. Valkyria climbs up with her and Sky punches Valkyria on the top rope. Sky goes for a top rope sunset flip and Valkyria kicks Sky and slams her down. Valkyria hits a fisherman's suplex and covers Sky for a near fall. Valkyria gets Sky on her shoulders and goes for Nightwing and Sky counters and stomps on Valkyria. Sky connects with a Buzzsaw Kick and hits her Over the Moonsault and gets the win.

Lyra Valkyria has been eliminated

Raquel Rodriguez is out next and Sky strikes her before she gets in the ring. Sky goes for a suicide dive and Rodriguez catches her and clotheslines her down and sends Sky back in the ring. Rodriguez hits her corkscrew Vader elbow and covers Sky who kicks out at two. Rodriguez tried for a Tejana Bomb but Sky fights out of it and guillotines Rodriguez on the ropes. Rodriguez shoulder tackles Sky across the ring and we cut to a commercial.

We come back from a commercial break, Rodriguez has Sky on the mat and batters her against the ropes. Rodriguez hits a springboard suplex and covers Sky for a two count. Rodriguez climbs the ropes with Sky. Sky punches Rodriguez and hits a top rope hurricanrana on Rodriguez. Sky climbs the ropes again and hits a missile dropkick and then hits a Bullet Train Attack. Sky goes for a Moonsault and Liv Morgan comes down and distracts Sky. Rodriguez knocks Sky off the top rope. Stephanie Vaquer runs out and takes out Morgan. In the ring, Sky rolls up Rodriguez and gets the win.

Raquel Rodriguez has been eliminated

Rodriguez kicks Sky over the ropes after being eliminated and then beats on Sky outside the ring. Sky is driven into the ringpost and then Tejana Bombs Sky onto the apron. Ivy Nile is out next and she runs out and rolls Sky in the ring and covers Sky and gets the pin.

Iyo Sky has been eliminated

Bayley is out next and she checks on a fallen Sky and gets attacked by Nile outside the ring. Nile sends Bayley into the steel steps and we cut to a commercial break.

The Gauntlet Match continues, Bayley elbows out of a headlock but Nile drops her to the mat again and locks her in another headlock. Bayley punches out of the hold again and Nile slams down Bayley and covers her for a near fall. Bayley escapes the chinlock and takes down Nile with neckbreaker. Bayley clotheslines Nile a couple times and then hits a back suplex. Bayley guillotines Nile on the ropes and hits a running knee. Bayley comes off the middle rope with an elbow on Nile and covers her for a near fall. Nile counters a Bayley to Belly and Bayley rolls up Nile and she kicks out at two. Nile kicks Bayley and hits a released German Suplex and covers Bayley for a near fall. Bayley punches Nile and Bayley hits a sunset flip off the turnbuckle and Nile kicks out at two. Bayley goes for The Rose Plant but Nile counters and kicks Bayley. Nile hits a stalled suplex on Bayley for like 20 seconds before slamming down Bayley and covering her for a near fall. Nile punches Bayley out but then gets kicked in the corner by Bayley. Nile kicks Bayley on the top rope and climbs up with Bayley. Nile hits a superplex on Bayley and hits a Swinging Uranagi and Bayley rolls out of the ring. Bayley slams Nile into the steel steps and then both women are back in the ring. Bayley goes for a flying elbow, Nile counters and sends Bayley out of the ring. Bayley elbows Nile on the apron and then gets back in the ring and hits a Bayley to Belly and covers Nile for the win.

Ivy Nile has been eliminated

Asuka comes out with Kairi Sane and Bayley takes Asuka out before she can get in the ring. Asuka and Sane now attack Bayley outside the ring and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to our last round in this Gauntlet Match, Bayley hits a double knee to Asuka as she's draped between the ropes in the corner. Bayley slams Asuka into the turnbuckles and covers Asuka for a near fall. Asuka counters a Rose Plant and Asuka gets Bayley in an ankle lock. Bayley tries to counter and Asuka keeps it locked up. Asuka covers Bayley and Bayley kicks out. Bayley is kicked a few times and then she slams down Asuka and gets her in a leg submission. Asuka rolls to the ropes and the hold is broken. Both women are outside the ring and Bayley kicks Asuka under the bottom rope to Asuka and sends Asuka back in the ring. Asuka hits a knee and Bayley comes back with a clotheslines and a running knee. Bayley covers Asuka for a near fall. Bayley and Asuka trade punches and Asuka attacks Bayley with some striking combos and covers Bayley for a near fall. Asuka kicks Bayley some more and tries for another pin and Bayley kicks out. Bayley rolls up Asuka and she kicks out at two. Bayley hits a Bayley to Belly and covers Asuka for a near fall. Bayley climbs the ropes, Asuka gets to her feet and knocks Bayley out of the ring. Asuka distracts the ref and Sane goes to attack Bayley but Lyra Valkyria runs out and kicks Sane. Back in the ring, Bayley comes off the top rope and Asuka catches her and gets her in the Asuka lock. Bayley rolls out and hits The Rose Plant and gets the win.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Bayley and Valkyria celebrate in the ring as Asuka yells at Sane outside the ring.

