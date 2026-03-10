WWE Monday Night Raw Results - March 9th, 2026

Tonight on RAW, Iyo Sky, Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria compete in a Women's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match, Penta defends his Men's Intercontinental Championship against OG El Grande Americano, Rusev collides with Oba Femi, CM Punk is set to appear and more!

Penta, Asuka & Kairi Sane - who are being watched by Iyo Sky, Oba Femi, Rusev, and CM Punk are all shown arriving at the venue or hanging out backstage.

Adam Pearce opens the show and he has some unfortunate business to attend to. Pearce calls out Seth Rollins and says it's time he and Rollins have a talk face to face, eye to eye. A masked man appears on the announce desk and a bunch of other masked men surround the ring. All the masked men enter the ring and run around like the Putty Patrol from The Power Rangers. All the masked men leave, minus one, who is revealed to be Rollins. Pearce tells Rollins they see eye to eye as he doesn't like The Vision. Pearce says it's unacceptable how Rollins has been terrorizing RAW and it's unacceptable because he's still injured and not because The Vision doesn't deserve it. Pearce asks Rollins what happens if he isn't able to escape and The Vision tries to take him out. Pearce suggests they stop this now because the worst case scenario is the end of Rollins' career if The Vision gets their hands on him. Logan Paul & Austin Theory come out and Paul says the end of Rollins isn't a matter of if, but when and when is now. Theory tells Rollins there is a bullet with his name on it and consider this the worst case scenario. Paul and Theory get on the ring apron, and Pearce stops them. All the other masked men get in the ring and Rollins makes up again and they all intermingle and Rollins disappears in a crowd of masks. LA Knight's music hits and he makes his way out. Paul runs out to attack Knight but Knight sends him into the barricades and then attacks Theory in the ring. Paul join Theory and they start beating on Knight. The Usos casually stroll out and get in the ring and Theory and Paul are taken down by Knight and The Usos. Theory saves Paul from a 1-D and they retreat to the back. Jey runs it again and starts YEETing in the ring with Jimmy as Knight looks on.

The Usos walk backstage. Jackie Redmond stops them, Jey tells Redmond that The Vision and Seth Rollins are all the same. Jimmy says they have receipts to hand out. Redmond asks them about the things Punk said about their family. Jey says they have nothing to say and Jimmy says they do and they walk back inside the arena.

Match 1 - Women's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match: Lyra Valkyria -vs- Iyo Sky -vs- Raquel Rodriguez -vs- Ivy Nile -vs- Bayley - vs- Asuka w/Kairi Sane

Valkyria and Sky are the first two in the gauntlet match. They lock up and Sky kicks Valkyria and gets her in an arm lock. Valkyria flips out of the hold and Sky reverses and gets Valkyria back in the hold. Valkyria breaks the hold with a monkey flip and Sky gets Valkyria again in a hold. Valkyria throws Sky down and Sky gets Valkyria in a leg scissors and the hold is broken. Valkyria gets Sky in a headlock and then takes Sky down with a spinning heel kick and covers Sky for a two count. Sky flips around the ring, and takes down Valkyria and then hits Valkyria with a dropkick. Valkyria sends Sky out of the ring and tries to get her through the ropes but misses. Sky gets back in the ring and flies out onto Valkyria with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Sky climbs the ropes but is dropped by Valkyria and Valkyria kicks her through the ropes and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to the gauntlet match, Valkyria hammers away at Sky's leg with some elbows and Sky kicks Valkyria off of her. Sky kicks Valkyria and hits a flapjack on Valkyria. Sky and Valkyria trade punches and Sky strikes Valkyria and Valkyria hits her back with kicks. Sky hits a Butterfly Backbreaker and slams into Valkyria with The Bullet Train Attack. Sky climbs the ropes and Valkyria pulls her down. Sky kicks Valkyria between the ropes and then climbs the turnbuckle. Valkyria climbs up with her and Sky punches Valkyria on the top rope. Sky goes for a top rope sunset flip and Valkyria kicks Sky and slams her down. Valkyria hits a fisherman's suplex and covers Sky for a near fall. Valkyria gets Sky on her shoulders and goes for Nightwing and Sky counters and stomps on Valkyria. Sky connects with a Buzzsaw Kick and hits her Over the Moonsault and gets the win.

Lyra Valkyria has been eliminated

Raquel Rodriguez is out next and Sky strikes her before she gets in the ring. Sky goes for a suicide dive and Rodriguez catches her and clotheslines her down and sends Sky back in the ring. Rodriguez hits her corkscrew Vader elbow and covers Sky who kicks out at two. Rodriguez tried for a Tejana Bomb but Sky fights out of it and guillotines Rodriguez on the ropes. Rodriguez shoulder tackles Sky across the ring and we cut to a commercial.

We come back from a commercial break, Rodriguez has Sky on the mat and batters her against the ropes. Rodriguez hits a springboard suplex and covers Sky for a two count. Rodriguez climbs the ropes with Sky. Sky punches Rodriguez and hits a top rope hurricanrana on Rodriguez. Sky climbs the ropes again and hits a missile dropkick and then hits a Bullet Train Attack. Sky goes for a Moonsault and Liv Morgan comes down and distracts Sky. Rodriguez knocks Sky off the top rope. Stephanie Vaquer runs out and takes out Morgan. In the ring, Sky rolls up Rodriguez and gets the win.

Raquel Rodriguez has been eliminated

Rodriguez kicks Sky over the ropes after being eliminated and then beats on Sky outside the ring. Sky is driven into the ringpost and then Tejana Bombs Sky onto the apron. Ivy Nile is out next and she runs out and rolls Sky in the ring and covers Sky and gets the pin.

Iyo Sky has been eliminated

Bayley is out next and she checks on a fallen Sky and gets attacked by Nile outside the ring. Nile sends Bayley into the steel steps and we cut to a commercial break.

The Gauntlet Match continues, Bayley elbows out of a headlock but Nile drops her to the mat again and locks her in another headlock. Bayley punches out of the hold again and Nile slams down Bayley and covers her for a near fall. Bayley escapes the chinlock and takes down Nile with neckbreaker. Bayley clotheslines Nile a couple times and then hits a back suplex. Bayley guillotines Nile on the ropes and hits a running knee. Bayley comes off the middle rope with an elbow on Nile and covers her for a near fall. Nile counters a Bayley to Belly and Bayley rolls up Nile and she kicks out at two. Nile kicks Bayley and hits a released German Suplex and covers Bayley for a near fall. Bayley punches Nile and Bayley hits a sunset flip off the turnbuckle and Nile kicks out at two. Bayley goes for The Rose Plant but Nile counters and kicks Bayley. Nile hits a stalled suplex on Bayley for like 20 seconds before slamming down Bayley and covering her for a near fall. Nile punches Bayley out but then gets kicked in the corner by Bayley. Nile kicks Bayley on the top rope and climbs up with Bayley. Nile hits a superplex on Bayley and hits a Swinging Uranagi and Bayley rolls out of the ring. Bayley slams Nile into the steel steps and then both women are back in the ring. Bayley goes for a flying elbow, Nile counters and sends Bayley out of the ring. Bayley elbows Nile on the apron and then gets back in the ring and hits a Bayley to Belly and covers Nile for the win.

Ivy Nile has been eliminated

Asuka comes out with Kairi Sane and Bayley takes Asuka out before she can get in the ring. Asuka and Sane now attack Bayley outside the ring and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to our last round in this Gauntlet Match, Bayley hits a double knee to Asuka as she's draped between the ropes in the corner. Bayley slams Asuka into the turnbuckles and covers Asuka for a near fall. Asuka counters a Rose Plant and Asuka gets Bayley in an ankle lock. Bayley tries to counter and Asuka keeps it locked up. Asuka covers Bayley and Bayley kicks out. Bayley is kicked a few times and then she slams down Asuka and gets her in a leg submission. Asuka rolls to the ropes and the hold is broken. Both women are outside the ring and Bayley kicks Asuka under the bottom rope to Asuka and sends Asuka back in the ring. Asuka hits a knee and Bayley comes back with a clotheslines and a running knee. Bayley covers Asuka for a near fall. Bayley and Asuka trade punches and Asuka attacks Bayley with some striking combos and covers Bayley for a near fall. Asuka kicks Bayley some more and tries for another pin and Bayley kicks out. Bayley rolls up Asuka and she kicks out at two. Bayley hits a Bayley to Belly and covers Asuka for a near fall. Bayley climbs the ropes, Asuka gets to her feet and knocks Bayley out of the ring. Asuka distracts the ref and Sane goes to attack Bayley but Lyra Valkyria runs out and kicks Sane. Back in the ring, Bayley comes off the top rope and Asuka catches her and gets her in the Asuka lock. Bayley rolls out and hits The Rose Plant and gets the win.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Bayley and Valkyria celebrate in the ring as Asuka yells at Sane outside the ring.

Penta walks backstage and we cut to a break.

We see a clip of Byron Saxton who talked to Nattie earlier and we see Maxxine Dupri attack her.

OG El Grande Americano - the original talks to Danhausen backstage. Danhausen wants to try Americanos mask. He tells Danhausen to leave so he can focus on his match. Danhausen curses Americano and leaves.

Before the next match, Penta gets on the mic and thanks everyone for believing in him as he always believes in himself. Penta says he represents everyone and this title is for everyone and says this title is the representation of his ambition and sacrifices. The OG El Grande Americano is scheduled for the match, but the other, aka Imposter, El Grande Americano comes out instead.

Match 2 - WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship Match: Penta(c) -vs- El Grande Americano

We get the bell, Americano pledges allegiance and Penta follows suit and then they lock up. Americano gets Penta in the corner and kicks him. Americano is kicked and punched in the corner. Penta punches Americano a few times and then chops him. Penta punches Americano and knocks him to the mat. Americano takes down Penta with a snapmare and gets Penta in a headlock. Penta kicks Americano as he tries to take down Penta. Americano hits a headscissors and Penta flies back with one of his own. Penta kicks down Americano and then chops Americano in the corner. Americano hits Penta with a right hand and then punches him some more. Americano punches Penta in the corner and then kicks Penta through the ropes and kicks Penta some more. Americano mounts Penta and punches him a few times and then locks him in a chin lock followed by an elbow. Americano punches Penta in the corner and Penta blocks the punches at five and turns out around and punches Americano. Americano gauges Penta's eyes and then hits a running uppercuts and Penta kicks Americano and hits a backstabber and Americano rolls out to the apron. Penta hits a springboard clothesline and drops Americano outside the ring. Penta goes for a suicide dive but Americano punches him down. Americano goes to the Intercontinental Championship and poses by it and we cut to a break.

Back to RAW, Americano kicks Penta and Penta trips Americano and comes down Americano's knee. Americano is taken down with a SlingBlade and Pentas hits his handstand doublekick. Americano rolls out for the ring, Penta hits a suicide dive and sends Americano back in the ring. Penta comes off the top rope and hits a crossbody and covers Americano for a near fall. Americano rolls up Penta and Penta kicks out. Americano hits a spinebuster on Penta and covers him again but Penta kicks out. Americano tries to walk the ropes, Penta knocks him down and goes for The Penta Driver but Americano counters. Penta goes for a middle rope Mexican Destroyer but is caught and Americano takes Penta down with a Death Valley Driver and covers Penta for a near fall. Penta chops Americano and Americano kicks Penta. Penta connects with some knees to Americano. Penta hits a Springboard Mexican Destroyer and gets the win.

Winner and STILL Intercontinental Champion: Penta

A video package for Stephanie Vaquer plays and she calls out Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan is backstage and she is annoyed with Stephanie Vaquer's promo. Dominik Mysterio comes in and asks where Finn Balor is. JD McDonagh says he'll go look for Balor. Mysterio says he has to go to the ring and do something and Morgan and Rodriguez say they'll go out with him.

Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come out to the ring. Mysterio demands a rematch and says he should be the champion right now but instead Penta has his title. Mysterio says it's all Finn Balor's fault and he doesn't want to do this publicly but Balor is making him air their dirty laundry. Balor and JD McDonagh come out to the ring. Balor looks confused and keeps telling McDonagh to chill on the way to the ring. Mysterio tells Balor they've been looking for him and asks him where he's been. Mysterio says he hopes Balor is going to tell him he got Mysterio a rematch. Balor tells Mysterio that if it wasn't for him, Mysterio would still be champ and for that he's sorry. Balor says The Judgement Day is a family and he'll always have Mysterio's back so he was just trying to help. Balor says Mysterio wants to be the greatest Mysterio of all time, and to be the greatest sometimes you have to fight your own battles. Balor says he's been trying to help Mysterio for two years but the more he helps and tries to lead the more he realized that Mysterio's dad was right and maybe Mysterio is just a spoiled little bitch. Mysterio pushes Balor and Balor hits him with a Pele Kick. Balor goes to beat Mysterio and McDonagh stops him. Mysterio goes to attack Balor and Balor counters with a slingblade. Balor goes for Mysterio and McDonagh takes down Balor. Morgan and Rodriguez join in on the beat down. Mysterio gets a chair and the ring hammer and Balor fights back. Mysterio hits Balor with the hammer and then puts the hammer in his sneaker. McDonagh holds Balor on the ropes and Mysterio hits a 6-1-9 with the hammer in his shoe and then hits a Frog Splash on a laid out Balor. McDonagh beats Balor with a chair and then sets the chair on Balor. Mysterio hits a Frog Splash on the steel chair onto Balor. Morgan, Mysterio, Rodriguez and McDonagh all pose in the ring and we cut to a break.

Adam Pearce talks to Je'Von Evans backstage and they talk about how his 2026 will be great and leaves. Grayson Waller and Kofi Kingston come by and Waller gets in Evans' face and Kingston tells Waller to leave. Kingston tells Evans he reminds him of a young him and he apologizes to Evans for getting off on the wrong foot. He tells Evans that Evans needs to be surrounded by the right team and that Evans has dreams and he doesn't have to get there alone. Evans is unsure and behind them Kairi Sane is being yelled at by Asuka.

Jackie Redmond talks to Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Bayley thanks Valkyria for helping her win. Valkyria says Bayley needs to be the next Women's IC Champ. Bayley says it's an honour to fight AJ Lee and once she wins the championship that maybe she and Valkyria can run it back.

Match 3: Oba Femi -vs- Rusev

We get the bell, Rusev and Femi stare each other down. They both charge at each other with a clothesline and neither moves. Punches are traded and Rusev knees Femi. Rusev gets Femi in the corner and punches him. Femi sends Rusev into the other corner and then uppercuts him. Rusev does the same and then Femi kicks Rusev down. Rusev is clotheslined over the ropes and the action spills out of the ring. Rusev strikes Femi and Femi tosses Rusev into the steel steps. Femi sends Rusev back in the ring and Rusev kicks Femi off the apron to the outside. Rusev strikes Femi some more and sends him into the ring post. Rusev hits a spin kick on Femi on the announce desk and back in the ring, Rusev clotheslines Femi and kicks Femi in the chest and head. Femi grabs Rusev and tries to chokeslam him. Rusev counters and hits a Mashka Kick. Rusev is taken down with a flying forearm and Femi tosses Rusev across the ring and then hits Fall from Grace and gets the win.

Winner: Oba Femi

We come back from a break and CM Punk is in the ring with mic in hand. Punk says he wasn't sure if Seattle would embrace him and he shouldn't have been worried. Punk says people are upset about the things he said to Roman Reigns last week. Punks says Reigns doesn't respect him so he doesn't know why people are saying what he said was disrespectful towards Reigns. Punk says he will force Reigns to respect the position he holds and he's on the top and he's the best. Punk says the title he has was created because Reigns refused to defend his title when he had it. Punk says he levels up the title and competition and that's why he's a fighting champion. Punk talks about how he left Reigns stunned in the ring last week and that's what he does if people aren't prepared. He says he did something bad though and went down to Reigns' level. Jimmy and Jey come out and interrupt Punk. Jey gets on the mic and tells Punk that he needs to apologize. He tells Punk to apologize right now and Punk asks why Reigns sent his cousins to do his heavy lifting. Jey demands an apology and says Reigns didn't send them out. Jimmy says this has nothing to do with Reigns and has everything to do with respect. Jimmy says he has so much respect for Punk and everything Punk stands for. Jimmy says he can disrespect Reigns all he wants but he can't disrespect their late uncle so apologize. Punk says Jimmy is right - Punk is the voice of the voiceless and their late uncle has no voice. Punk says he hopes Sika is listening, because Punk is friends with The Uso and their connection goes back for a long time. Punk talks about how much The Samoans taught him and did for him. Punk says he respects everyone in The Usos family, and they all are respectful to him except Roman Reigns. Punk says Sika sees what a terrible person Roman Reigns. Jey says Punk doesn't get it, this isn't about Reigns and he needs Punk to say I'm sorry. Punk shakes both Jimmy and Jey's hands and says I'm sorry - he's sorry for how Reigns has treated his family. He says he's sorry that Reigns disrespects everyone and is never on the hook for it and he's sorry that Reigns has tricked everyone in thinking he cared about anyone or any of this. He says if Reigns did care he'd be here and Punk wouldn't be talking to his young boys and shoves the mic into Jey. Jey pushes Punk and Punk goes for Jey and Jimmy comes in and punches Punk to the ground. The Usos leave as Punk stands in the ring furious and we get the end credits.