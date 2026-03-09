×
WWE Originally Planned Hell In A Cell Match For WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2026
Plans for the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42 have reportedly changed, as early creative ideas for the show looked very different from what is now expected.

Initial discussions within WWE reportedly centered around Drew McIntyre facing Cody Rhodes in a Hell in a Cell match at the event. The bout was pitched as a brutal conclusion to their heated rivalry, which has been building since late 2025. During that storyline, McIntyre captured the Undisputed WWE Championship and held it for 57 days before eventually losing the title.

The Hell in a Cell stipulation was believed to be the ideal way to bring a definitive end to their feud, locking the two competitors inside the steel structure to settle things once and for all. However, creative plans have since evolved following Rhodes’ championship victory.

Instead of moving forward with the Cell match, WWE is now planning a different direction for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Current plans reportedly have Randy Orton challenging Cody Rhodes for the title in a singles match at the Las Vegas event. The potential clash carries significant backstory between the two, dating back to their time together in the Legacy faction alongside Ted DiBiase Jr. Their shared history and long-standing connection have made the matchup one that many fans have wanted to see for years.

While that match appears to be the current plan for the championship, Drew McIntyre is still expected to play a major role on the WrestleMania card.

Following the end of his title reign on the March 6 episode of SmackDown, McIntyre has reportedly been discussed for a possible match against Jacob Fatu. Although the bout has not yet been officially confirmed, it would mark a major showdown between two dominant powerhouses if it comes to fruition.

WrestleMania 42 will take place across two nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19, 2026.

