AEW Launches Global FAST Channel With New MyAEW Streaming Platform

All Elite Wrestling has officially stepped into the FAST streaming space, launching its own ad supported channel through a new partnership with streaming technology company Kiswe.

After more than six years in operation, AEW has unveiled MyAEW, a new platform designed to provide fans with additional ways to watch the company’s content globally. The service is available at MyAEW and will feature both live and on demand programming along with a dedicated FAST channel.

FAST stands for free ad supported streaming television, a format that has rapidly grown in popularity across the streaming landscape.

According to the official announcement, the new platform is intended to give fans “immersive access to live and on-demand events outside the United States and Canada, a dedicated FAST channel with ad supported viewing available to fans globally and more exciting features to come in the near future.”

At launch, the platform is already offering early content from AEW Dynamite, with episodes from the promotion’s inaugural year currently streaming in chronological order. The site also features links to official merchandise and teases additional projects including the upcoming AEW Podcast Network.

The company also suggested that the platform will continue to evolve.

“….this partnership marks the beginning of a long-term evolution for MyAEW, with continued advancements and developments over the next year.”

While the FAST channel itself is free to watch, the announcement hinted that certain programming could eventually carry a paid component. The release noted that Kiswe’s technology supports “a variety of live and on-demand content, with flexible, region-specific pricing.”

That language has sparked speculation about whether the service could eventually become an alternative distribution platform for AEW pay-per-views, particularly internationally. Currently, many fans outside the United States access AEW events through TrillerTV, which has faced widely reported financial difficulties.

It also remains to be seen whether AEW’s FAST channel will expand beyond its own platform to established FAST distributors such as Pluto TV, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, or Xumo Play.

Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has already launched several FAST channels across those platforms, though AEW programming has not yet appeared there.

Interestingly, the FAST landscape is already seeing activity from other wrestling promotions. Earlier this year, The CW Network rolled out a FAST channel built around WWE NXT programming. Meanwhile both TNA Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance have established presences across multiple FAST providers including Pluto TV.

For now, MyAEW appears to be the first step in a broader streaming strategy that could expand significantly over the next year.