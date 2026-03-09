×
Will Ospreay Wants Former WWE Star To Join AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2026
Will Ospreay has voiced support for a former WWE star potentially joining AEW after her recent return to the ring. The wrestler formerly known as Dakota Kai competed for the first time since her WWE release in May 2025 when she appeared at the March 8 Pro Wrestling EVE Wrestle Queendom VIII event. Now performing under the name Charlie, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion made a successful comeback, with Ospreay reportedly helping facilitate the appearance behind the scenes.

Following the match, a fan asked Ospreay on Twitter if people would be “very happy and like to see” Charlie appear in AEW. The top AEW star kept his answer simple, responding with a single word: “Yes.” His endorsement has quickly fueled speculation that Tony Khan could consider bringing the experienced free agent into the company to strengthen the women’s roster.

Charlie spent several years in WWE across two runs, with her most recent stint lasting three years before ending in May 2025. During that time she was a key member of Damage CTRL alongside IYO SKY and enjoyed success in the tag team ranks, capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice. She also holds the distinction of being one half of the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, adding to an already decorated career in the company.

Her last WWE match took place in March 2025 shortly before her release. After stepping away from the ring for nearly a year, Charlie focused on recovery and preparing for her next chapter in professional wrestling. Her return match at Wrestle Queendom VIII marked her first step back into active competition and showed she is ready to resume performing at a high level.

If she were to join AEW, Charlie would arrive at a time when the promotion’s women’s division continues to expand. The company recently introduced the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships, although the division has been adjusting due to Penelope Ford’s injury. A veteran performer with international experience could add depth and credibility to the roster across Dynamite and Collision.

