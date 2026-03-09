×
Chelsea Green Says Michael Hayes Apologized After WWE Unreal Comments

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2026
Chelsea Green says WWE producer Michael Hayes personally apologized after the controversy surrounding his remarks on WWE Unreal Season Two.

During the documentary series, Hayes discussed Green’s place on the roster and suggested her main role was helping elevate top stars like Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. The comment quickly circulated online and sparked criticism from fans who felt the remark downplayed Green’s impact in the women’s division.

Green admitted the moment frustrated her when she first heard it.

“I couldn’t help but to be pissed,” Green said previously, reacting to the idea that a senior producer had seemingly placed limits on her ceiling in the company.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Green revealed that Hayes later reached out to make things right.

“Michael Hayes has apologized to me and we’ve spoken about it and everything,” Green told Nikki and Brie Bella.

The situation was also addressed on the Six Feet Under podcast when Hayes spoke with The Undertaker about the backlash. While Hayes praised Green as being “amazingly talented and entertaining,” he stood by his original assessment of how she had been positioned creatively at the time.

The Undertaker offered a more glowing endorsement, saying he is a “big fan” of Green and the character work she brings to WWE television.

Despite the conversation happening behind the scenes, Green continues to be a regular presence on WWE programming. She is currently out of action due to an ankle injury, but WWE has kept her involved on television, often featuring her in segments while appearing in a wheelchair.

