WWE Raw Preview For Tonight Featuring Intercontinental Title Match And Major Gauntlet Bout

WWE continues the road to WrestleMania 42 with the March 9, 2026 episode of Monday Night Raw, which is set to feature several key matches and developments as storylines begin to take shape ahead of the biggest show of the year.

One of the featured bouts will see Oba Femi go one on one with Rusev. Their rivalry escalated last week when tensions boiled over into a physical altercation. The confrontation ended with Femi getting the upper hand by sending Rusev over the ropes, leaving the two on a collision course for a singles match that could further intensify their feud.

Another title match is also on the schedule as Penta defends the Intercontinental Championship against “Original” El Grande Americano. Penta captured the championship just last week and will now make his first defense. With momentum on his side, the champion looks to establish his reign early, though El Grande Americano is aiming to spoil that momentum with a statement victory.

The women’s division will also take center stage with a major gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and Ivy Nile are all set to compete in the match. The winner will earn the opportunity to challenge AJ Lee for the title, making this one of the most significant matches on the night’s card.

Matches announced for WWE Raw on March 9, 2026 include:

• Oba Femi vs. Rusev

• Intercontinental Championship: Penta defends against “Original” El Grande Americano

• Women’s Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender Gauntlet Match: IYO SKY vs Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria vs Ivy Nile vs Asuka vs Raquel Rodriguez

With several high profile names scheduled to appear and championship implications on the line, the episode is expected to play an important role in shaping upcoming WrestleMania storylines.

Monday Night Raw airs live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington beginning at 8 PM ET. Fans can watch the broadcast live on Netflix.