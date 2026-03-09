What Is Being Said About Online Reports Surrounding Former WCW Star Konnan’s Health

Reports emerging from Mexico in recent days suggest that former WCW star and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Hall of Famer Konnan has been hospitalized and may have undergone a leg amputation.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, there has been no official confirmation yet and Konnan himself has not publicly addressed the reports. However, Johnson noted that many within the professional wrestling industry believe the claims to be accurate.

The initial report came from elplancitas on Twitter/X, who wrote, “I can confirm that Carlos Santiago Espada (62 years old) had a leg amputated. For some time now, the Triple A star has been dealing with health problems that have left him in a delicate state in San Diego, United States.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also commented on the situation and noted that Konnan has reportedly been dealing with serious health issues in recent weeks.

“He’s been in rough shape for a while now, probably since the last time he was on AAA television, so it’s probably been six weeks. I don’t know all of the details. I believe that he will be probably addressing it soon. He’s been in and out of the hospital, mostly in, that much I know. That’s about it, really.”

Konnan has battled multiple health issues over the years. In 2007 he underwent a kidney transplant, and in 2022 he required dialysis due to complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis the previous year.

Despite ongoing health challenges, Konnan has remained involved in the wrestling industry through his podcast and his continued work with AAA, where he has also served as a commentator.