Logan Paul Says WWE Shut Down Proposed NFL Boxing Match Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2026
WWE star Logan Paul says WWE management stepped in and shut down his plan to fight NFL players in a boxing match after his viral $1 million challenge began gaining traction online.

Paul had issued the open challenge to active NFL players, which quickly caught attention across social media. Several players responded publicly, including Dion Dawkins, Le’Veon Bell, and Breiden Fehoko, fueling speculation that a crossover boxing match could actually take place.

However, Paul revealed during a live stream that WWE officials contacted him directly and advised him to drop the idea due to the potential risk of injury with WrestleMania 42 approaching.

“We don’t want you to get injured… It’s just unnecessary risk, like you don’t know if you slip, you fall. We don’t want to risk any injury… we just would prefer for you not to be boxing.”

With WWE reportedly wanting to protect one of its most high profile stars ahead of the company’s biggest event of the year, the proposed fight appears to be off the table for now.

Paul later responded to the situation on Twitter/X with his trademark sarcasm.

“Welp. The bosses called. Turns out I’m too valuable of a WWE Superstar to be fighting bums. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate @LeVeonBell and @BreidenFehoko for their 15 minutes of relevancy. Now back to being broke and retired. I’m going back to RAW every Monday on Netflix @WWE.”

The challenge had generated significant buzz online before WWE stepped in, but for now Paul’s focus appears to be returning to WWE programming as the road to WrestleMania continues.

