Mercedes Mone Drops Second Title Of The Weekend In Italy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2026
Mercedes Mone has now lost her second championship of the weekend and her third title across three straight matches. After dropping the CMLL World Women’s Championship to Persephone at Arena Mexico on March 6, Mone also lost the BestYa Wrestling Women’s Championship to Swan at the Mone Mayhem event on March 8 in Bagnolo Cremasco, Italy.

The defeats extend a difficult run for Mone, who has now fallen in five consecutive championship matches. The streak began in December when she lost the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship to Alex Windsor during an AEW Collision taping in Manchester. She and AEW star Athena later came up short in an AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship opportunity against The Babes of Wrath at World’s End. Days later, Mone also lost the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale at New Year’s Smash.

Despite the setbacks, Mone remains active internationally with several upcoming appearances scheduled:

• March 14: Banger Zone Wrestling in France

• March 21: RevPro Wrestling

• March 31: Winnipeg Pro Wrestling in Canada

Her Winnipeg booking takes place the night before AEW Dynamite heads to the same city on April 1.

