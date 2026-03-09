Former WWE And TNA Star Claims He Has Been Blackballed From Wrestling Industry

Michael Hutter, known to many wrestling fans as former WWE and TNA star EC3, recently reflected on his career and the current wrestling landscape during an interview on the Sportshadow YouTube channel. The former TNA World Champion opened up about his controversial final WWE run, why he believes he has not returned to a major promotion, and his thoughts on modern wrestling styles.

Looking back at his 2018 move to WWE’s main roster, Hutter admitted he had reservations from the start.

“When the call up came, I didn’t want to go because I knew it wasn’t going to be the right call. I knew it wasn’t going to be good.”

Once on the main roster, Hutter was given a character that rarely spoke on television. He described that period as frustrating and creatively unfulfilling.

“It was definitely not creatively fulfilling and it was definitely not something I look back on and enjoy. It sucked balls, it was the worst, it killed me inside, I hated every second of it. But also, it’s not my choice. They paid me money to be an employee. Do what you’re told.”

He added that creative decisions during that time ultimately came down to Vince McMahon.

“I think whatever Vince at the time said, went. So if like, we’re blowing it up and we’re pulling 17 of your guys up right now like he’s like, ‘Okay, that’s what we got to do.’”

Since leaving WWE in 2020, Hutter has not signed with another major U.S. promotion. He suggested that his outspoken personality may have hurt his chances.

“I’m also probably blackballed from most of them because people can’t handle my authentic truth and that’s fine.”

Hutter also shared strong opinions on the modern wrestling style, arguing that storytelling and character work should come before long matches or complex sequences.

“I don’t like the lack of matches on big shows. I don’t think every match needs to be 35 minutes too. I think you can get a lot out of like a depth of talent getting over in quicker matches.”

While praising athleticism, he criticized what he sees as overly theatrical wrestling.

“I love athleticism, dude. I love athleticism, I love kicking ass, I love being in shape. But that doesn’t matter if you don’t care who I am and why I’m doing what I do… I mean I love athleticism, but [I don’t like] cosplay dancing and doing moves that don’t make sense.”

He also dismissed the importance of star ratings in evaluating matches.

“Ranking a match that was designed to get something over with a quality decider doesn’t make sense to me because the purpose of it was to do what it did.”

Hutter emphasized that characters are what ultimately connect with fans.

“I definitely preferred character in a sense because if people do not recognize or empathize or dislike or like or care about the character, there’s a very small sector of fans that are there just for the grappling and the moves.”

He even pointed to Bryan Danielson as an example of how character elevates in ring work.

“Extraordinary and enlightening and hilarious. He is a great character. So character to me is most important because everything trickles down through that.”

Outside the ring, Hutter continues to focus on building new talent through the Exodus Pro Academy in Ohio and revealed he is also working on a book about discipline, purpose, and mastering a craft, which he expects to release within the next six months.