Cody Rhodes WWE YouTube Video Targeted By Alleged Dislike Bot Campaign

A WWE YouTube video featuring Cody Rhodes has reportedly been targeted by bots that artificially inflated its dislike count.

The video shows Rhodes reclaiming the Undisputed WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre on SmackDown and quickly drew attention online after its dislike numbers surged past 100,000, far outweighing the video’s likes and overall view count. The unusual engagement raised suspicions of a coordinated effort to manipulate the video’s metrics.

The situation escalated when screenshots circulated on X highlighting the imbalance in engagement. One user, posting under the handle @rawaftermania40, claimed responsibility for the activity. The account alleged that money had been spent to artificially increase the dislike total.

“It already took $250 to bot 65k dislikes,” the user wrote, adding that they had “already paid for 100k more tomorrow.”

Matt Hardy later weighed in on the controversy through a series of posts on social media. His initial reaction expressed disbelief that such manipulation could even happen.

“The fact this is possible is outrageous,” Hardy wrote.

Hardy later clarified that he could not confirm whether the specific claims were legitimate, but admitted he was surprised to learn that services like this exist.

“I have no idea how real or not real the bots are the guy claimed to purchase. I don’t comment on things I can’t speak about without knowing what’s actually happening. I was today years old when I learned that you can purchase bots to dislike YouTube videos & it’s ridiculous”.