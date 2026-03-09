×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Cody Rhodes WWE YouTube Video Targeted By Alleged Dislike Bot Campaign

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2026
Cody Rhodes WWE YouTube Video Targeted By Alleged Dislike Bot Campaign

A WWE YouTube video featuring Cody Rhodes has reportedly been targeted by bots that artificially inflated its dislike count.

The video shows Rhodes reclaiming the Undisputed WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre on SmackDown and quickly drew attention online after its dislike numbers surged past 100,000, far outweighing the video’s likes and overall view count. The unusual engagement raised suspicions of a coordinated effort to manipulate the video’s metrics.

The situation escalated when screenshots circulated on X highlighting the imbalance in engagement. One user, posting under the handle @rawaftermania40, claimed responsibility for the activity. The account alleged that money had been spent to artificially increase the dislike total.

“It already took $250 to bot 65k dislikes,” the user wrote, adding that they had “already paid for 100k more tomorrow.”

Matt Hardy later weighed in on the controversy through a series of posts on social media. His initial reaction expressed disbelief that such manipulation could even happen.

“The fact this is possible is outrageous,” Hardy wrote.

Hardy later clarified that he could not confirm whether the specific claims were legitimate, but admitted he was surprised to learn that services like this exist.

“I have no idea how real or not real the bots are the guy claimed to purchase. I don’t comment on things I can’t speak about without knowing what’s actually happening. I was today years old when I learned that you can purchase bots to dislike YouTube videos & it’s ridiculous”.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Seattle, Washington

Mar. 9th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 10th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Phoenix, Arizona

Mar. 13th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Revolution 2026

Los Angeles, California

Mar. 15th 2026

#revolution

WWE Monday Night RAW

San Antonio, Texas

Mar. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Mar. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Raleigh, North Carolina

Mar. 20th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy