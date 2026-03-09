AJ Styles Opens Up About New WWE Backstage Role After Retirement

Following his official in ring retirement, AJ Styles has taken on a new backstage role with WWE centered around scouting talent and mentoring wrestlers across multiple levels of the company.

Speaking on the premiere episode of The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, the Grand Slam Champion explained that his responsibilities will involve evaluating independent talent as well as working with performers in NXT and even on the WWE main roster.

Styles said he is already spending time online studying wrestlers and looking for ways he can help them grow or potentially guide them toward opportunities through programs such as WWE ID.

“It’s not just with indie talent,” Styles revealed. “It’ll be NXT talent and maybe some main roster talent as well.”

He also described himself as someone WWE talent can turn to when they need guidance. Styles noted he plans to attend the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw in Seattle to meet with wrestlers and offer support if needed.

“Sometimes you need to talk to somebody to see how they’re feeling, and maybe they want to go down the PC and they want to work on some stuff,” Styles explained. “I’m that guy. That’s what I’m there for.”

Part of the role includes helping independent wrestlers enter the WWE system through the WWE ID initiative, which allows talent to sign with the company while still competing on the independent scene. Styles also said he hopes to contribute to maintaining strong morale within the locker room.

“So the morale, if I can help make sure it’s still there in a good way. I want to be that guy,” he said.

Styles also revealed during the podcast that he has begun training his son to pursue a career in professional wrestling, hinting that another member of the Styles family could one day arrive in WWE’s developmental system.