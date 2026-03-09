Pat McAfee Says WWE “Has Kind Of Passed Me By” In Honest Update

Pat McAfee has opened up about his future with WWE, offering a candid update on whether fans should expect to see him back on television anytime soon.

During a recent question and answer session on his Instagram Stories, the popular broadcaster and former WWE commentator was asked directly about a possible return to the company. McAfee responded honestly, suggesting that while he remains appreciative of his time in WWE, a comeback does not appear to be on the horizon right now.

“I don’t think you ever say never, especially with WWE,” McAfee stated. “But right now it does not feel like it is something is supposed to happen. Feels like that business has kind of passed me by a little bit. I grew up loving it, dreamed to work in it. Feel honored that I had the opportunity to work alongside the GOAT Michael Cole. I feel like the biz is in a good spot without me. I’ll continue to watch.”

McAfee became a fan favorite during his run on WWE commentary, known for his high energy reactions and chemistry with Michael Cole at the announce desk. His enthusiasm and genuine love for professional wrestling quickly made him one of the most recognizable voices on WWE programming.

However, he stepped away from his regular role in June 2025. At the time, McAfee explained that his demanding schedule across multiple media projects had left him mentally exhausted and in need of a break. Balancing daily broadcasting duties along with other commitments had made it difficult to maintain his presence on WWE television.

While he briefly resurfaced during the WrestlePalooza premium live event in Indianapolis on September 20, 2025, that appearance turned out to be a one off return rather than the start of a full comeback. Since then, McAfee has remained away from the commentary desk.

During his earlier run with the company, McAfee was not limited to commentary. He also stepped into the ring for several high profile matches against names such as Gunther, Austin Theory, and The Miz, showcasing an unexpected level of athleticism and earning praise from fans and wrestlers alike.

Outside of WWE, McAfee has continued to stay extremely busy in the sports media world. He remains the host of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, where he regularly interviews major figures from across sports and entertainment. The program recently featured guests including Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

He has also maintained a strong presence on ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasts throughout the football season, further cementing his role as one of the most recognizable personalities in sports media.

Although WWE President Nick Khan previously indicated in late 2025 that the company hoped to bring McAfee back after the college football season concluded, McAfee’s latest comments suggest that there are currently no immediate plans for him to return to WWE programming.

For now, it appears the door remains open in theory, but McAfee himself believes the wrestling world may have moved forward without him.